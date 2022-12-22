Nonprofit gives men returning to the workforce suits for job interviews

Landing a new job can be daunting. But a Baltimore nonprofit wants to make sure that even if job applicants don’t have the money to afford a new suit, they can still feel confident about showing up for that interview.

Behind the door of Sharp Dressed Man in Baltimore, Maryland, there is a buzz. Amid shouted measurements and laughter, you’ll find tailor Christopher Schafer.

The relationship with a tailor and a client is, phew, it’s kind of like a psychiatrist, it’s like a barber, you know, any of those things. Which I like, Schafer said.

As a tailor, Schafer creates bespoke men’s suits for a living. His customers sometimes brought in their old suits, and he found he could meet two needs at once.

I saw people had clothes they no longer needed, and I saw people needed clothes, Schafer said.

He launched Sharp Dressed Man ten years ago. The non-profit organization provides free suits to men who need business attire but may not be able to afford it.

The serving demographic is primarily made up of males returning to the workforce after incarceration. They are in reintegration programs, workforce programs, said executive director Elisa Wells.

Unlike many other clothing donation organizations, Schafer wanted to create an individual experience at Sharp Dressed Man. Men entering the shop are taken individually to the back to be measured and fitted. The organization is referral-based, so it partners with local agencies and support organizations to find clients.

There is a great need for it. I am a living example, said John Jones. Ten years ago I walked into this place in jeans and a sweatshirt. And they took a before picture and an after picture. From that moment on, I never looked back.

Jones received a Sharp Dressed Man costume after returning home from 30 years in prison. He used the suit to land a job, where he still works today. He now volunteers with the nonprofit and mentors men who go through the program, like Walter Alston, who just served 22 years in prison. This will be the first costume he has ever owned.

It gives me the opportunity to really do something with my life instead of being on the streets. I’d rather do that, said Alston.

For those who have been incarcerated for a long time, this is often a great moment.

Were giving these individuals options, choices, where they may not have had many options or choices before, or even the ability to wear a costume, Wells said.

I feel like a new man, said Alston.

But it’s not just about clothes.

The costume can wear and tear and fade. We want to create something that will last forever, and that’s what Sharp Dressed Man does, said Jones. It creates that atmosphere and that mood that they can apply to different things whether they’re wearing the costume or not.

Wells stressed the need for continued donations. She said it was especially helpful to receive items such as cufflinks, pocket squares and shoes.

It’s the little details that a lot of people don’t usually tend to think about, but really put the icing on the cake of the whole thing, Wells added.

The association is growing and looking to the future. During the pandemic, they moved to Impact Village, run by MAG partners, which offers free rental space to nonprofits. Eliminating that expense has allowed them to expand the operation to include a mobile van, which they hope to launch in the spring.

The idea is that we can take this show on the road, and I think that’s going to help even more people,” Schafer added. I would like to see this done all over the world.

Sharp Dressed Mans Donation Portal Now Available here.