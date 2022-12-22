Fashion
Nonprofit gives men returning to the workforce suits for job interviews
Landing a new job can be daunting. But a Baltimore nonprofit wants to make sure that even if job applicants don’t have the money to afford a new suit, they can still feel confident about showing up for that interview.
Behind the door of Sharp Dressed Man in Baltimore, Maryland, there is a buzz. Amid shouted measurements and laughter, you’ll find tailor Christopher Schafer.
The relationship with a tailor and a client is, phew, it’s kind of like a psychiatrist, it’s like a barber, you know, any of those things. Which I like, Schafer said.
As a tailor, Schafer creates bespoke men’s suits for a living. His customers sometimes brought in their old suits, and he found he could meet two needs at once.
I saw people had clothes they no longer needed, and I saw people needed clothes, Schafer said.
He launched Sharp Dressed Man ten years ago. The non-profit organization provides free suits to men who need business attire but may not be able to afford it.
The serving demographic is primarily made up of males returning to the workforce after incarceration. They are in reintegration programs, workforce programs, said executive director Elisa Wells.
Unlike many other clothing donation organizations, Schafer wanted to create an individual experience at Sharp Dressed Man. Men entering the shop are taken individually to the back to be measured and fitted. The organization is referral-based, so it partners with local agencies and support organizations to find clients.
There is a great need for it. I am a living example, said John Jones. Ten years ago I walked into this place in jeans and a sweatshirt. And they took a before picture and an after picture. From that moment on, I never looked back.
Jones received a Sharp Dressed Man costume after returning home from 30 years in prison. He used the suit to land a job, where he still works today. He now volunteers with the nonprofit and mentors men who go through the program, like Walter Alston, who just served 22 years in prison. This will be the first costume he has ever owned.
It gives me the opportunity to really do something with my life instead of being on the streets. I’d rather do that, said Alston.
For those who have been incarcerated for a long time, this is often a great moment.
Were giving these individuals options, choices, where they may not have had many options or choices before, or even the ability to wear a costume, Wells said.
I feel like a new man, said Alston.
But it’s not just about clothes.
The costume can wear and tear and fade. We want to create something that will last forever, and that’s what Sharp Dressed Man does, said Jones. It creates that atmosphere and that mood that they can apply to different things whether they’re wearing the costume or not.
Wells stressed the need for continued donations. She said it was especially helpful to receive items such as cufflinks, pocket squares and shoes.
It’s the little details that a lot of people don’t usually tend to think about, but really put the icing on the cake of the whole thing, Wells added.
The association is growing and looking to the future. During the pandemic, they moved to Impact Village, run by MAG partners, which offers free rental space to nonprofits. Eliminating that expense has allowed them to expand the operation to include a mobile van, which they hope to launch in the spring.
The idea is that we can take this show on the road, and I think that’s going to help even more people,” Schafer added. I would like to see this done all over the world.
Sharp Dressed Mans Donation Portal Now Available here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.denver7.com/news/national/nonprofit-gives-men-returning-to-the-workforce-donated-suits-for-job-interviews
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- St. Cloud Hockey Teams play games in honor of Charlie Boike
- Nonprofit gives men returning to the workforce suits for job interviews
- How to stream on Disney+
- Ireland’s 10 million projects highlight the potential of quantum technology to protect data
- Nepo Baby Donald Trump Jr. might want to stay off Twitter today
- US population growth shows early signs of recovery amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are the single most popular Bollywood actors in all of India view full list
- Pickleball attracts tennis stars tennisnet.com
- ChatGPT is the ‘Code Red’ of Google’s search business
- In high-level meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi orders officials to step up testing
- Why China’s Top Gun Never Taken Off – The Hollywood Reporter
- Celebrate New Year 2022 in style with dazzling dresses, chic pajamas and more