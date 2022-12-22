The 5 Best Last-Minute Gifts Under $500 You Can Get Today

Let’s face it, if you’re anything like us, then 48 hours until Christmas morning means you’ve still got 36 hours to get off the couch and ship. Most people like to do their Christmas shopping in June and get rid of them before the Labor Day sales are even announced. But you? No. You are like us. Nothing beats the pressure of last-minute shopping.

The moment of creative inspiration that 363 days of preparation couldn’t produce but lightens up the day before the day you have to step over the expertly wrapped gift. You might have to brave the weather, the parking lots, the crowds and the thick grease of the food court pizza, but here are five great gift ideas for the man who likes to wait until the last minute but looks like this. he thought about it all year.

Manscaped 4.0 Lawn Mower

We know what you’re thinking; this is only available online. No, Manscaped was the best men’s online trimmer for the past few years, and they allowed us procrastinators to continue offering it in the final moments of the Christmas season. You can now get the full line of Manscaped products, including the Lawn Mower 4.0, at Target.

Give the man in your life the gift of grooming with the easiest, fastest and easiest trimmer on the market. It’s ergonomic, waterproof, and won’t cut anything it’s not meant to be cut. When you trim your body below the neck, that seems important to us.

Cole Haan Zero Large

The mixture of formal and casual worlds is now taking full force in the fashion world thanks to the pandemic. While you could already see trends moving away from suits and ties and towards casual dress codes, COVID-19 forcing us all to work from home has gotten us used to sweatshirts and t-shirts.

Of course, now that we’ve beaten the pandemic and measures have been put in place to make it safe for the office, we need to be adults and get dressed. That doesn’t mean we can’t be comfortable when we reluctantly return to the cabin. These Cole Haan ZeroGrand dress sneakers blend the casual and dressy world better than most. And they’re on the shelf at your local Nordstrom.

Citizen watch and bracelet set

Guys, we need to normalize getting more jewelry for Christmas, birthdays, and Father’s Day (let’s start by removing the fancy ties, shall we?). Watches are among the best gifts a man can receive. They are stylish and fashionable and look great with any outfit. Of course, there are too many brands to choose from and it’s easy to give up.

Luckily for you, local Kay jewelers have done the work for you by putting together this combination of watches with a complementary strap. Citizen’s combination of style, fashion and luxury will make you the new favorite parent/partner. You might even be allowed to go first in the eggnog line as a thank you.

Suede Moto Jacket

For most of you, it’s probably cold outside right now. There’s nothing better than getting a gift on Christmas morning that you can use right now. Outerwear is something that a lot of men don’t buy for themselves very often. In fact, most of us put it off until we have no choice.

This suede moto jacket from Express looks great right off the bat and will complement almost any ensemble your guy pairs it with. Not only that, but if you choose a jacket that looks great, you can ensure they won’t have to buy a coat for years.

Tom Ford Bois de Oud Eau de Cologne

Just like outerwear, most men don’t buy cologne. Many of them wear what they are good at. I mean, the people who offer it are the ones who have to feel it, right? While we could tackle a whole field of weed talking about cologne and getting the scent right for you, Tom Ford has already done a lot of that work for us. It is one of its signature scents and is popular with men, women and bosses. It might even get you out of a ticket while you go home after Christmas with the in-laws.

