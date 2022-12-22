Fashion
Fast fashion: if you pay so little for a dress, someone else is paying for it
In recent years, fast fashion, a term describing the production of a large volume of cheap and low-quality clothing to constantly meet new trends, has satisfied the consumerist appetite of Western countries, to the detriment of the environment and supply chain workers in the developing world.
Greenwashing campaigns are commonly used to meet growing consumer demand for sustainable products, however, GlobalDatas consumer sentiment survey found the easy and affordable mega-trend remained a key buying influence over the years.
Despite this, we are gradually moving towards a de-globalized textile industry, which will be to the detriment of our planet and our health.
From the 1990s to 2022
Fast fashion is a recent phenomenon that began in the 1990s. In the context of post-Cold War globalization, Western companies have engaged in massive labor outsourcing and offshoring from garment factories to developing countries. This explains the rapid decline in the number of workers employed in the US textile industry from 1990 to 2011 (The Atlantic, 2022).
The fast fashion industry in the United States is a good example. A study by Duke University (2013) showed that the United States imports the most clothing and apparel from developing countries where the monthly minimum wages paid to garment workers are among the lowest in the world. world. The list includes, but is not limited to, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Cambodia as major producers of apparel sold in the United States.
It is only recently that consumers have started to take an interest in this theme and many documentaries have been released. Andrew Morgan’s 2015 documentary The True Cost is the best known of these. It tells the story of the tragic events of April 24, 2013 in Bangladesh. The Rana Plaza, a clothing factory that supplied many of the world’s top fashion brands, collapsed and killed more than a thousand people who worked there. The True Cost points out that the structure of fast fashion brands is by definition unsustainable: 52 collections per year, one per week instead of one per season, the clothes being designed to last a short time. Essentially, if you’re paying so little for a dress, it’s because someone else is paying for it.
In the wake of the Rana Plaza disaster, Carry Somers and Orsola de Castro founded the Fashion Revolution, the world’s largest fashion activism movement, to raise awareness of human rights abuses and the degradation of the environment caused by the fashion industry. Every year, to coincide with the anniversary of the Rana Plaza disaster in Bangladesh, Fashion Revolution Week is celebrated. During this week, we remember the lives lost and demand that no one should die for fashion.
Greenwashing and fast fashion trends
With “better” this or “greener” that claims, companies are selling bogus commitments. Consumers around the world are seeing campaigns advertising new fabrics made with recycled plastic, organic cotton, responsibly sourced wool, and more. And the brands that participate in this greenwashing are gaining popularity by creating trendy styles at affordable prices. With the recent increased consumer interest in sustainability, these green initiatives have given companies a competitive edge and improved consumer perception over other fast fashion players. The problem is that this specific collection may be sustainable on its own, but it is only a tiny part of the whole business.
Some very recent trends help maintain the popularity of fast fashion. For example, live streaming is a growing buying channel because it enables direct one-to-many interactions to help drive sales. This concept is popular in China, where retailers livestream products with influencer hosts who help shoppers make purchasing decisions. A simple website or checkout link is provided on-screen so consumers can purchase items simultaneously, leading to impulse purchases from the comfort of their own home. Along the same lines, haul videos (influencers showing and describing the products they’ve purchased) are also hugely popular.
The environmental and health impact
The outcome of Western fashion trends and the current organization of textile industries is tragic. To give a few examples, the Atacama Desert in Chile is one of the biggest open dumps, while Ghana is suffering a huge environmental disaster for fast fashion scraps. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that approximately 84% of all clothing in the United States ends up in a landfill or incinerator each year.
In addition to environmental problems, there are also health problems. The National Center for Biotechnology Information published the article Chemicals from textiles to skin: an in vitro permeation study of benzothiazole leading to potential health risks from chemicals in clothing. Additionally, when not properly disposed of, wastewater is toxic and contaminates groundwater and soil and kills aquatic life. Additionally, WaterWorld reports that more than 700,000 microscopic plastic fibers and harmful chemicals could be released into the water with each cycle of a washing machine.
The easy & affordable megatrend and the resurgence of de-globalization
Sustainable clothing comes from a short supply chain, fair trade and bespoke production. Cooperation and transparency between all aspects of the value chain in the textile and apparel industry is urgently needed.
However, the easy and affordable mega-trend has remained a key buying influence over the years, says GlobalData in its Consumer Survey Insights: Mega-Trend TrackingUnderstanding Shifts in TrendSights Influence survey. The survey found that environmental and ethical concerns have not increased and that rising inflation, supply chain disruption and conflict in Ukraine are fueling de-globalization, what used to be global is becoming increasingly more local. Companies from across Asia are exploring opportunities in the United States, Mexico and Central America. Why? Security, or more accurately, supply chain resilience. This could have a positive impact on the fast fashion industry in terms of regulations and workers’ rights.
Sources
2/ https://www.retail-insight-network.com/comment/fast-fashion/
