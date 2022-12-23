Armani launches the 22/23 “Armani Neve” winter sports line with a 3-day event in St. Moritz, Switzerland





Giorgio Armani celebrated his winter fashion line Armani Neve (neve meaning snow in Italian) with a three-day event, culminating in an outdoor fashion show in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The fashion show took place in front of the Olympic Winter Stadium in St. Moritz on a purpose-built catwalk in the snow. St. Moritz hosted the Winter Olympics in 1928 and 1948 and the fashion designer has strong ties to the region as he owns a home in La Punt. Armani launched the Neve fashion line in the 90s, but then it was discontinued. It was successfully relaunched four years ago, following the successful launch of the EA7 winter sports range. The Neve line is the high-end winter fashion line within the house of Armani, which seeks to combine street fashion, aprs and sportswear. The result is a luxurious yet understated fashion line, mostly in muted colors, with carefully chosen color accents in blue and green for those who prefer a more vibrant color palette. The three-day event included a formal dinner at Badrutts Palace and the guest list included international celebrities, fashionistas and influencers. Among the guests were famous French actor Lucas Bravo, known for his role as French chef Gabriel in the Netflixs TV series Emily in Paris, French actress Mélanie Laurent, who starred in many Hollywood blockbusters like Tarantinos Inglorious Basterds and model and Italian actress Eva Riccobono, who has walked for Armani for many years. Guests were taken by horse-drawn carriage on the first evening and taken to a cozy dinner in the mountains above St. Moritz in the Salastrains area, which is close to the FIS World Cup finish line of Alpine skiing. Giorgio Rocca, Olympic skier and owner of the Giorgio Rocca ski school, was on hand the following morning to guide the 300 guests through the Corviglia ski area. Giorgio Rocca has long collaborated with Giorgio Armani on the EA7 skiwear line. Its ski instructors are fully dressed in EA7 uniforms. While the three-day event and fashion show was full of glamor and luxury, it's important to point out that the Italian company banned all single-use plastics for the event and stipulated that all vendors must recycle and reuse show materials. , as evidenced by the walkway and seats made entirely of local wood. In addition, the Armani group made a donation to the MortAlive initiative, which aims to save Swiss glaciers by covering them with artificial snow. The 88-year-old fashion designer founded Armani in 1975 at the age of 41. He built an empire from the ground up, after many years of soul-searching, which included stints in medicine, the military and as a window dresser at La Rinascente, an Italian department store in Milan. He joined the Italian fashion house Nino Cerruti in his thirties and found his calling. The Armani house now consists of several fashion and interior design lines, such as Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange and Armani Casa. The Armani Group has annual sales of $1.6 billion and the winter sports line has been a huge success, selling 500,000 pieces of clothing in the first week alone. Armani has a long-standing relationship with sport, including winter sports, having outfitted the Italian national ski team and Olympic teams for years.

