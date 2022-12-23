Emily in Paris Season 3 Episode 8 Recap: Fashion Victim

Emily in Paris Fashion victim Season 3

Episode 8

The gang wears black. Emily is racked with guilt. It was you, said Julien without making any effort to appease him. This flippant attitude tells me there’s no way Peter is actually dead, but you know what? I appreciate the funeral-dress-as-fault. And I like the idea that Sylvie would wear something this reveal for this purpose. Show your breastbone while you’re alive, I say. Emily went for a kind of bat-shoulder situation, like a deranged, vampy pilgrim. Anyway, they find Pierre in this convalescent garden which looks like where Daniel Craigs James Bond hid with Vesper when he was recovering from this heightened interrogation (to use a term from American art). Peter has a broken collarbone that hides much DEEPER pain. And he doesn’t even know that Sylvie and these friends work for his label while he is not!

Back at the office, Gregory sporting a shiny green flashy wig and striped sequin pants and a very loud jacket speaks of corny! reminds the staff of the Grateau agency that they work for him, and not the other way around. Emily calls Nicholas, begging him not to announce Gregory’s nomination. Nicolas refuses, hangs up and returns to more urgent matters: going out with Mindy. He tells her he’s in a company apartment (THAT’S WHAT I SAID) and they bond over the burden of being industry descendants of overbearing fathers. I’m in Nicolas as Emily’s enemy! He absolutely follows that he would be a douchebag (baby fashion nepo, very handsome and stupid rich, graduated from a Swiss boarding school where he presumably learned douchebaggery among some of his best practitioners) but someone in Mindys situation (had a crush on him forever, see above re:beauty) wouldn’t time it.

Emily reports Nicolas’ reluctance to budge to Sylvie, who is not surprised. Then she takes matters into her own hands by calling on a grown-up: Nicolas’ dad. In one beetle juice-the striped pantsuit is probably the least revealing outfit we’ve seen worn in remarkable ages considering the history we learn at this lunch. Sylvie plays the game so that Pierre is allowed to leave with dignity. Because if he doesn’t, well Sylvie is insinuating that she might humiliate Louis by telling the world about the sexual harassment (at the very least) he did to her during his assistant days, tarnishing definitely his legacy. So he gives in. And then she stays for lunch! Unbelievable

At the club, we are finally spared the illogical performances of Mindy but not the illogical staging of a plastic outfit covered with safety pins WHY? and Nicolas confronts Emily about Sylvie’s conversation with her father. Nicolas assumes that Emily got the idea to go over her head; I think it’s pretty generous of Nicolas to assume that Emily would think so strategically. But the situation is so hostile that Emily forgoes their group dinner. On the way home, she receives a text from Gabriel, who might now need a friend. I love the sound of that!

Emily is wearing a stunning blue velvet suit and glittering pumps which Gabriel, who is absolutely mad about Japanese whiskey, helpfully pulls off her feet so she doesn’t have to worry about them falling into the canal. Gabriel has seen Camille’s Instagram posts, which of course seem like she’s playing and not working in Greece. He is sure she is cheating on him and will end things, but says it is her fault. Emily, who as we know is unable to take responsibility for anything, says he can’t blame himself. But Gabriel says Camille can’t forgive him for what happened between us and continues to issue more drunken proclamations of affection that he’ll probably forget he ever said but that will haunt Emily for the rest of the years. time: He liked her as soon as he saw her. (If you go back and revisit the moment he first saw her, that’s an EXTREMELY funny thing to say: when they met, he told her he was from Normandy, and she said she only knew it since Saving Private Ryanand when he didn’t immediately respond to that reference, she went, D-Day?)

The only problem: he also loves Camille. The problem is, I love you both and I’m going to end up with nothing, he said. I’m very proud of Emily for just holding the friendship line and getting her ass into her apartment without ending up in a more compromising position. Growth!

The next day, Sylvie and her team announce the bad news to Pierre, who still calls his sworn enemy Gagory (you know why). As Pierre moans that he would only see this estate above my dead body, a light bulb goes out above Emily’s head and huge puffy sleeves.

It’s time for the Pierre Cadault store opening, where Mindy is wearing virtually nothing but nude figure skater mesh with three strategically placed black swirls. Emily looks great, actually. I love those black and metallic stripes on her. (The hair is a little Finished for my taste, but her bangs look neat, as does her makeup.) Seemingly graceful in victory, Nicolas offers a toast to his and Emily’s good fortune, then brings Mindy to meet her family. Now, given Chen’s popularity as a surname, I’m having a little trouble believing that Louis immediately realized that Mindy was to be the zipper heiress, but maybe all the rich know and have a directory in their brain of all the key players? Knowing like us that Louis is a bad guy, I’m afraid Mindy has an extremely rude encounter with him that will force her to end her relationship with Nicolas. (Nicolas will be on his father’s side because of course he will.)

Meanwhile, Grateau’s gang gets to work spreading the rumor that Pierre is only there in spirit. Emily goes so far as to call him the late great Pierre Cadault. Just as news of Pierre’s alleged disappearance reaches Gregory, Pierre bursts through his hologram. Rumors of his death are etc. The truth is the brand is dead, he announces. I’ll be honest: As satisfying as it was from a friendship standpoint, I don’t know how it was a savvy business decision. Although I guess that wasn’t the priority. Nicolas fires them immediately, and Sylvies retorts that Pierre’s treatment by JVMA just showed her who she was really in business with, which is why she doesn’t want to be in business with them after all. Emily calls Sylvie her hero. I mean yes! Duh! Where were you? Response from Sylvie: I have just made an enemy of the most powerful family in fashion. Thrilling! I could have used it much earlier in the season, but whatever, I’ll take it now!

In the morning, Emily meets a strangely happy Gabriel. Camille is back. They had a great conversation and their relationship is stronger than ever. My big question is this: have they finally decided to open their relationship? ? I’m not saying polyamory solves all ills, but in this specific case, I feel like they could basically solve all their problems by trying non-monogamy. That would definitely make things interesting for Emily!