I made over $22,000 renting out my clothes including my wedding dress

Fashion rental apps offer users a way to earn passive income from the clothes in their closets.

Londoner Camille B. has earned more than 18,000, or about $22,000, from praising her designer items on the apps.

Camille paid for her wedding looks by putting them on the app for brides to praise.

This narrated essay is based on a conversation with Camille B., a 31-year-old French-born Londoner, about her side business using peer-to-peer fashion rental apps ByRotation and HURR. Insider verified his identity and app earnings with documents. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

I’ve always been more into buying quality things that I know I’ll wear many times and last. It’s a very French mentality. Craftsmanship and quality are important.

Now whenever I buy something new, I put it directly on an app after taking a few photos. I’ve noticed that when I post pictures of myself in London or at the park on the app and my Instagram (@timeanddreams), they do better than if I just took pictures of the item on the website.

Using the apps is super easy. This takes two minutes per item; 20 minutes in total. All you have to do is upload the photos, put in the value of the item, and the app will tell you roughly what it recommends as a daily rental price.

I usually just select the recommended amount, then choose the minimum rental period I want (usually two or three days, depending on the item). The app will recommend a weekly amount (usually reduced by 50%) and a monthly amount for longer rentals.

The costs and expenses of using fashion rental apps

I am responsible for the cleaning and postage of each item. I get a discount from the dry cleaner because I do a lot of rentals.

For dry cleaning, I pay an average of 50-60 a month, or about $60-70, and the shipping for each item is about $8, even though I only charge renters $4-5, or about $5-6, for display per rental . I decided to subsidize shipping costs to make it more affordable to rent my items. I could have my shipments shipped cheaper by post, but I prefer to use the highest and most expensive service that is tracked, insured and guaranteed to arrive the next day before 1pm. For last minute rentals, I also give people the option to pick it up.

ByRotation also offers managed rentals, where they take care of the port and cleaning costs, but they take a bigger commission. However, I don’t let them manage my articles, so they take a 15% commission.

I have a spreadsheet with all the numbers and how many times I’ve rented each item because I have to track all the platforms. Every month is a considerable amount of money. My combined earnings on the various apps are over 18,300, or about $22,000, since I started renting my clothes during the pandemic.

Before I got married, I used to put my rental income aside to buy my wedding looks. Now that I don’t have the wedding expenses, I can use it for other things, like paying my student loans, which are about 450, or about $548, a month.

Camille is wearing her Anine Bing camisole dress.

I rented my wedding dresses to other brides

Because of the Covid, my fiancé, Natan, and I had to delay our ceremony, so I did my wedding in two parts.

First a micro-wedding in my home town in the south of France: Villeneuve-Loubet, between Antibes and Nice. I wanted to wear something quite simple, so I bought an Anine Bing camisole dress. It was a joy to wear, it cost $349.25 AUD or $233, and I’ve rented it many times before, including to someone who wanted the dress for their wedding.

When she sent me the photos, I was so touched to be able to be part of the happiest day of someone’s life. She was beautiful in the dress.

After the easing of Covid restrictions, I had a celebratory weekend with a pool party, rehearsal dinner and ceremony in Sicily for my wedding. Two weeks after the wedding, I posted the Dolce & Gabbana dresses I wore for my rehearsal dinner and pool party on the app and got a request for them right away.

I even put on the app the Dolce & Gabbana earrings I wore for my wedding. These rent very well. All kinds of accessories work: I rent belts, earrings, brooches. People don’t necessarily want to invest in these parts and it’s usually quite affordable to rent accessories. My mum is into fashion and she gave me her vintage Chanel metal belt from the 80s or 90s a few years ago. I put it on ByRotation and it was worn by a famous influencer in London for a shoot Photo. It was rented four times for a total of 114.05, or about $138.

Fashion rental apps have changed the way I shop for clothes

It definitely changed the way I shop. Now, if I see an item that I want, I think to myself: is this suitable for rental? Can I recover my investment? I will buy things that I know I can rent.

Dresses work best and get the most praise, especially brands like Jacquemus, Cult Gaia and brands that I don’t personally wear like The Vampire’s Wife and Rixo, trendy British brands that have pieces that people don’t would wear only once to an event.

I have a yellow Jacquemus dress that has been rented 30 times, for a total of 1,651.71, or about $2,000. I paid 729 for it, which is about $887.

Some of the most popular dresses that I rent the most, I own them in two different sizes, so they get even more praise. My items range from size 6 to size 10. If you are new to the app, as part of the onboarding they will suggest you follow some lenders in your size.

In the summer I rent a lot of dresses and in the winter my ski stuff is rented out all the time so those are the busiest months. I have a Chanel jumpsuit that I found used on Depop. I got a good deal on it and it is rented weekly during the winter months.

You can chat on apps like ByRotation. Most of the time, people will ask about the fit or length of a dress. I love the community aspect of this app because you meet like-minded, sustainability-minded women. It’s good. On the one hand, you’re making money, but on the other, you also feel like you’re making friends and helping the environment.