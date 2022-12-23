Greatest outfits in fashion history: Lily Collins’ bow dress at the 2013 Costume Designers Guild Awards





Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for CDG There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones that you desperately try to recreate at home. In “The Greatest Outfits of Fashion History,” the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscenes. Before Lily Collins Was “Emily in Paris,” She Was (and Still Is) the headlining style feel. She’s had plenty of memorable outfits, many of them from the early 2010s. (Remember when Tumblrcore and Alexa Chung twee trends were at an all-time high?) ​​Around 2013, the 23-year-old starred in movies like “Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” – naturally, that meant she made a lot of awards show appearances. Outside of Lily Collins’ fashion archives, however, her ensemble from the 15th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards was just too good to pass up: That year, Collins arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles wearing a black dress hitting the floor of Paul Kawith a deep V and an oversized white bow at the back. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for CDG Scroll to continue While her now infamous Netflix character is known for her (and sometimes controversial) taste in fashion, Collins has gone the complete opposite route on this carpet, keeping things classic. Accessories have been pared down – earrings and diamond rings, letting her gigantic bow make the ultimate statement. She completed the look with a bold red lip with matching scarlet nails, her thick brows brushed to messy perfection. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for CDG The big bow trend never goes out of style, and with TikTok’s balletcore trend (and all that essentials, for that matter), soft ribbons are getting stronger than ever. Collins clearly agrees: She recently wore a sparkly bow-tie mini dress by Valentino to the premiere of “Emily in Paris” Season 3 in the French capital. As a certified balletcore fan – so much so that I even wrote about Hayley Williams’ full-bow outfit in the early days of Fashionista’s job – I firmly believe that bows are meant for fashion greatness in particular. . While we tune in to the latest season of “Emily in Paris,” shop the trend in the gallery below. House of CB Jana Black and Ivory Bow Mini Dress, $269, available here (sizes XS-XL) Selkie The Porcelain Marshmallow Puffer, $339, available here (sizes XXS-6XL) Mach & Mach Crystal-Embellished Bow Top Handle Bag, $715, available here Betsey Johnson Guliana White Multi Heels, $35 (from $99), available here Moda Glam Boutique Angelina Oversized Bow Dress, $380, available here (sizes 0-14) Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

