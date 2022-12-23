Fashion
Danielle Lloyd sizzles in a racy Mrs. Claus mini dress before stripping down to red lace lingerie
Danielle Lloyd turned up the heat on Thursday during a festive Mrs. Claus-themed photo shoot.
The glamorous model, 39, looked sensational in a red mini dress, complete with white fur trim before stripping down to redlingerie.
She sizzled in the jaw-dropping Christmas photoshoot which showcased her incredibly taut figure.
Breathtaking: Danielle Lloyd, 39, turned up the heat on Thursday during a festive Mrs. Claus themed photoshoot
Danielle completed her sexy ensemble with a set of matching suspenders and a Santa hat.
She wore her blonde locks styled in loose curls and opted for a full and glamorous makeup palette.
The model caused a storm against the shimmering black backdrop as she got into the Christmas spirit.
Wow: The glamorous model looked sensational in a red mini dress, complete with white fur trim before stripping down to red lingerie
Incredible: She sizzled in the jaw-dropping Christmas photoshoot which showcased her incredibly taut figure
She is mother to son Ronnie, four, and daughter Autumn, 13 months, with husband Michael O’Neill of three years, and sons Archie, 10, and Harry, nine, George, seven years, of his relationship with the footballer Jamie. O’Hara
Danielle was recently left with bruised arms and legs after weeks of filming the grueling Channel 4 series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins overseas.
The show sees candidates take part in an intensive two-week training course designed to replicate the UK Special Forces selection course.
Oh my! She wore her blonde locks styled in loose curls and opted for a glamorous full makeup palette
Festive: Danielle completed her look with a fur Christmas hat
It also emerged that the upcoming reality series has been thrown into chaos after six stars were forced to withdraw for medical reasons.
Three of the famous cast members – The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran, former footballer Jermaine Pennant and Paralympic cyclist Jon-Allan Butterworth – ended up in hospital within a day. They passed out while filming the brutal quasi-military training show in Thailand.
While former Love Island star Montana Brown was left in tears after dislocating his kneecap, rugby player Gareth Thomas was left in agony after pulling his hamstring and the former TOWIE star James Argent has contracted trench foot and jungle rot.
Working: The model created a storm against the shimmering black backdrop as she got into the Christmas spirit
A source said The sun at the time: “They are celebrities, not soldiers. They are not used to hot, harsh conditions and are not pushed to their limits.
“The people who got sick and were injured weren’t unfit or out of shape. Siva, Jermaine and Jon-Allan are all fit guys, but all individually passed out and had heatstroke.
“James’ foot problems were also horrible. He was in agony as the infection set in from the wet boots and he could be in pain for months now.”
Radiant: She oozed confidence in the stunning photo shoot
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
