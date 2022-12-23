Fashion
Q&A with Fashion Week “Spray Dress” Creator Dr. Manel Torres
Imagine a future where your bedroom furniture could be changed with the snap of a finger – or rather a spray can. Now that’s no longer a dream – all thanks to Dr. Manel Torres, Fabrican’s unique vaporized fabric, which hardens when the vaporizer hits a surface and turns into a durable material.
Dr. Torres’ innovation was first in the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week in October, when model Bella Hadids’ dress was sprayed on her during the Coperni show. Images of her walking down the catwalk in a seamless white creation have gone viral across the world.
So what’s next for Fabrican? Ahead of her appearance at the 2023 Superyacht Design Festival, Dr Torres chats with SHIP about its revolutionary technology and the myriad possibilities it offers for superyacht design.
Read more/Everything you need to know about the Superyacht Design Festival 2023
Dr. Manel Torres to speak at Superyacht Design Festival 2023
Credit: Manufacturing
Tell us how your vaporized fabric works
Very simply, Fabrican is a liquid that contains cotton and synthetic fibers suspended in a polymer solution. Depending on the formulation and the way it is applied, it evaporates and hardens on contact with a surface. It can have any texture and firmness and it can also be removed and turned back into liquid, ready for reuse. It comes in all colors and surprisingly it can also be sprayed as a print. It can also sit on surfaces, including water.
What was your inspiration?
It sounds weird, but I was first inspired by a stupid box of string! I studied fashion design and was looking for ways to speed up the process of making clothes. I originally wanted to create a spray t-shirt, but wasn’t quite sure how, so I went to Imperial College London, known for its innovations. They liked my idea and gave me resources. After two years and lots of trial and error, I invented Fabrican.
What can Fabrican be used for?
So many things – clothing, sportswear, cosmetics, automotive and even bandages and sterile dressings for the medical industry! The fabric is sterile so good for bandages. It can also be made hard so could be used as a plaster for broken bones. I even invented a formulation that can be sprayed on water and used to absorb oil spills.
And how can it help the world of superyachts?
I’m really excited about what it can do for the interior design world. Fabrican can be used to create rugs, curtains, upholstery, lighting – even shells and sails. It can be used to create entire parts or for quick on-site repairs. And because the technology is so portable, it can be taken anywhere in the world and used in the tightest of spaces, making it an ideal resource for designers.
What do you want to do next?
First, I hope to scale Fabrican to industrial scale by developing a robotic arm spray system that could quickly create complex shapes – from clothing to lighting – and operate around the clock. The benefit would be to significantly reduce labor and product costs.
I also hope that by spreading the word, the design world will wake up to the many possibilities of Fabrican – to imagine what this technology can do for them and how many doors it could open. I would like to take them on this journey.
Manel Torres will share his ideas and technology at the Superyacht Design Festival February 8-10 in Italy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.boatinternational.com/luxury-yacht-events/superyacht-design-festival/q-and-a-manel-torres
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Q&A with Fashion Week “Spray Dress” Creator Dr. Manel Torres
- Pak Anti-Terrorism Court Extends Pretrial Detention of Suspects in Imran Khan Attack Case Until January 3
- Trump lawyers will argue that law allowing writer to sue for alleged rape is invalid | donald trump
- Lawrence Okolie Set Up WBO Cruiserweight World Title Defense Against David Light March 2023 in England | boxing news
- Actor Charlbi Dean’s cause of death revealed
- China and New Zealand celebrate 50 years of relations
- ChatGPT caused ‘Code Red’ on Google, report says
- Tennis Center recognized with two awards for successful 2022
- How to Prepare Your Home for an Earthquake (and Get Help Paying for Retrofits) – Lake County Record-Bee
- Arctic Monkeys take a pop-up bar on tour | Entertainment
- ‘Mask up’: Prime Minister Modi warns against complacency in crucial Covid encounter
- After Zelenskyy visit, Russia accuses US of waging proxy war in Ukraine : NPR