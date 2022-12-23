Q&A with Fashion Week “Spray Dress” Creator Dr. Manel Torres

Imagine a future where your bedroom furniture could be changed with the snap of a finger – or rather a spray can. Now that’s no longer a dream – all thanks to Dr. Manel Torres, Fabrican’s unique vaporized fabric, which hardens when the vaporizer hits a surface and turns into a durable material.

Dr. Torres’ innovation was first in the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week in October, when model Bella Hadids’ dress was sprayed on her during the Coperni show. Images of her walking down the catwalk in a seamless white creation have gone viral across the world.

So what’s next for Fabrican? Ahead of her appearance at the 2023 Superyacht Design Festival, Dr Torres chats with SHIP about its revolutionary technology and the myriad possibilities it offers for superyacht design.

Dr. Manel Torres to speak at Superyacht Design Festival 2023 Credit: Manufacturing

Tell us how your vaporized fabric works

Very simply, Fabrican is a liquid that contains cotton and synthetic fibers suspended in a polymer solution. Depending on the formulation and the way it is applied, it evaporates and hardens on contact with a surface. It can have any texture and firmness and it can also be removed and turned back into liquid, ready for reuse. It comes in all colors and surprisingly it can also be sprayed as a print. It can also sit on surfaces, including water.

What was your inspiration?

It sounds weird, but I was first inspired by a stupid box of string! I studied fashion design and was looking for ways to speed up the process of making clothes. I originally wanted to create a spray t-shirt, but wasn’t quite sure how, so I went to Imperial College London, known for its innovations. They liked my idea and gave me resources. After two years and lots of trial and error, I invented Fabrican.

What can Fabrican be used for?

So many things – clothing, sportswear, cosmetics, automotive and even bandages and sterile dressings for the medical industry! The fabric is sterile so good for bandages. It can also be made hard so could be used as a plaster for broken bones. I even invented a formulation that can be sprayed on water and used to absorb oil spills.

And how can it help the world of superyachts?

I’m really excited about what it can do for the interior design world. Fabrican can be used to create rugs, curtains, upholstery, lighting – even shells and sails. It can be used to create entire parts or for quick on-site repairs. And because the technology is so portable, it can be taken anywhere in the world and used in the tightest of spaces, making it an ideal resource for designers.

What do you want to do next?

First, I hope to scale Fabrican to industrial scale by developing a robotic arm spray system that could quickly create complex shapes – from clothing to lighting – and operate around the clock. The benefit would be to significantly reduce labor and product costs.

I also hope that by spreading the word, the design world will wake up to the many possibilities of Fabrican – to imagine what this technology can do for them and how many doors it could open. I would like to take them on this journey.

Manel Torres will share his ideas and technology at the Superyacht Design Festival February 8-10 in Italy.

