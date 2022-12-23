Sherwani for men: the best choices | Most Wanted Products





Weddings are the one occasion where Indians can really let our fashion flags fly high. Whether the wedding is ours or not, we always dress to impress our friends and loved ones. However, when it comes to the wedding attire of the bride and other female family members, this is usually the focal point. Guys, usually don’t care, men in the family should consider who will make the best man and groom. Sherwani for men however is an evergreen option for every man. The main consideration is the color of the sherwani. Plus, the good news is that you’re no longer limited to using just one color, and even better, you can mix and match those colors however you see fit. Choose the color that best expresses your current mood. The two most popular bridal styles are simple and gorgeous, and both can look good but ultimately depend on the individual. Here are some of the best sherwani for men online:

Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result First on this list of the best sherwani for men is this amazing sherwani set from NBF Fashion. This set from NBF Fashion contains a high quality sherwani and stylish pajamas. The fabric of this sherwani set is one of its best points. Although it is such a heavily designed sherwani, this set is quite lightweight so you can wear it longer without any discomfort. Pair this sherwani with a pair of cute juttis to give your ethical look the best.

Sherwani sets are usually very heavy weights that make you feel uncomfortable and uncomfortable after a certain period of time. However, that surely won’t be the case with this extremely lightweight but designer sherwani set from SG Rajasahab. This beige color sherwani set can be worn longer. The beautiful beige texture printed on the top of this sherwani makes it one of the best in this price range.

It is almost impossible to find a sherwani set made entirely of high quality silk fabric. But this sherwani Vastramay set is here to change your thoughts a bit. This sherwani and kurta pajamas set was completely made of silk fabric which feels amazing inside. Moreover, the design is something that will surely make you look like one of the best dressed people at the party.

Men’s Hangup Sherwani Blazer

Moving ahead on this list of the best sherwani for men, next up is this top quality sherwani blazer for men. The design and texture of this sherwani blazer is something that will surely catch your eyes at a glance. The high quality fabric used while making this sherwani from Hangup makes it an even better product overall. Pair this sherwani blazer with a nice beige colored churidar pajamas and a pair of gold juttis to get the most out of this Hangup men’s sherwani blazer.

To get ahead on this list of finding the best deals on men’s sherwani, next up is this splendid red printed sherwani jacket from VMart. This red jacket is something that will look amazing and make your wedding even more special. Although this jacket is priced a little higher than other products on this list, it is worth the price. Moreover, the mandarin collar of this sherwani jacket adds even more to its design.

Vastramay Men’s Black Sherwani Jacket

This Vastramay sherwani jacket can be a perfect traditional garment for you if you are looking for a slightly funky sherwani for yourself. The unique style of this black sherwani for men is something that looks amazing and stylish. The white floral print on the black sherwani is stunning from every angle. This sherwani jacket has slightly sleeker buttons than the other sherwanis on this list. Plus, the apple cut design on the bottom of this jacket makes it a must have in your wardrobe.

Onnix Men’s Sherwani Kurta Churidar Set

If you are tired of wearing those old fashioned kurta pajama sets or heavy basic looking Indo-Western robes, then this Onnix men’s sherwani set is the product you might be looking for. This beautiful pink colored sherwani comes with a very elaborate churidar pajamas that look amazing. The silk fabric used on this Kurta pajama set from Onnix makes it comfortable to wear in all weathers without being uncomfortable.

Men’s Sherwani – FAQs



What kind of shoes to wear with a Sherwani?

Sherwanis are the most popular choice for any traditional Indian wedding. They go well with oxfords and oxfords. This outfit is the perfect balance between traditional fashion and modern fashion. Can you wear jeans with a kurta?

Once you have chosen a short kurti, pair it with jeans. Kurtis with chunky patterns or embroidery look great with light blue denim, while straight kurtis look great with black or gray denim. Is it appropriate to wear loafers with a sherwani?

A pair of loafers is one of the best shoes to wear with a sherwani as they are the perfect combination of casual and formal. These slip-on shoes will update your ethnic look. DISCLAIMER

DISCLAIMER: The Times of India reporters were not involved in the production of this article. The prices of the products mentioned in the article are likely to evolve with the offers.



