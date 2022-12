It Could Ruin Us All: Fashion Suppliers Plan Cost Increases For 2023

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Amid global logistical disruptions, political and economic instability and weakening market conditions, the past few years have been turbulent for fashion suppliers. Many have turned to new business models or supply bases as they seek greater agility to be able to respond to supply chain shocks, but challenges persist as some brands and retailers, faced with excess inventory, reduced their orders. Looking ahead to 2023, declining order volumes will continue to be a near-term issue, suppliers say. However, as the energy crisis continues in Europe and inflation fluctuates globally, sharply rising costs are the biggest concern. Suren Fernando, CEO of South Asia’s largest clothing maker MAS Holdings, which supplies global brands such as Victorias Secret, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, says the pandemic years have shown the dangers of a break in the supply chain. No one could have foreseen this disruption, but we now know the risks we face, and our main lesson has been to develop our business in a way that we can manage this risk effectively, he says. There are opportunities to build a better and more resilient fashion supply chain in 2023. Suppliers are prioritizing vertical integration, strengthening brand relationships and diversifying their supply chains to navigate choppy waters . Inflation uncertainty Fashion suppliers are particularly concerned about hyperinflation or rapid and excessive price increases in local markets. Suppliers already operate with tight margins, so higher costs are hard to absorb. My biggest challenge for 2023 is the uncertainty over inflation, says James Barden, owner of Rextek Group Limited, which supplies a range of premium brands in the UK and US, made in China, Vietnam and in Portugal. It’s the only thing I’m really afraid of, because it could ruin us all. If everyone wants more money, I will have to raise my prices and all my customers will have to accept it. Are they going? Samuele Shalloufeh is founder and CEO of Italian sourcing agency Benario Consulting, which works with suppliers and manufacturers on behalf of major global luxury brands based in Italy, Europe and the United States. He predicts that the rising cost of raw materials and energy will drive up overall business costs by 5-7% in 2023 and he thinks there is no choice but to pass on this on customers.

