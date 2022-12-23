Data reveals the most influential fashion moments of 2022

New data analysis shows Blake Lively changing colorsVersacedress worn at the Met Gala was the most influential fashion moment of 2022.



The most influential fashion moments of 2022 were calculated by looking at over 200 fashion moments that took place over the past year and measuring search volumes, engagements and social media sentiment. Research Performance Agency MediaVisions analysts have calculated these celebrity fashion moments, ranking those with the greatest cultural influence.

The Met Gala draws the admiration of fashion crowds year after year, so it’s no surprise that the event earned first and second place in the generated list. First up is Blake Lively’s royal ensemble that has changed shades to depict the Statue of Liberty.

The second place is taken by Kim Kardashian’s revival of Marilyn Monro’s iconic Mr. President dress. Although Monroe’s archival dress may have spurred the most searches, it was knocked out of the top spot because so much of it was driven by controversy and negativity.

After the best places, you’ll find a list of memorable fashion moments of 2022 covering designer looks from fashion weeks, award shows, magazine covers, weddings and even funerals.

Louis Venter, CEO of MediaVision, commented: Celebrity fashion moments have been big talking points throughout 2022, with social media allowing consumers to engage with the moments as they happen. happen and show their love immediately. For those of us who like data, tracking social media engagement and sentiment gives us insight into how these key moments are influencing fashion trends in the future.

But the technology itself doesn’t tell the whole story. Understanding the true nature of influence requires a human touch, and that’s where our people and their powers of analysis come in. Gala dress, it couldn’t quite compete. For this reason, Blake Lively wins the title of the most influential fashion moment of 2022.

The top ten famous fashion moments are as follows:

1. Blake Livelys Versace Met Gala Dress

2. Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroes Happy Birthday Dress at the Met Gala

3. Kourtney Kardashian Dolce & Gabbana together at her wedding to Travis Barkers

4. Florence Pughs Valentino dress at Milan Fashion Week

5. Lil Nas Xs Iman’s Met Gala Tribute at the VMAs

6. At Bella Hadid vaporized Coperni dress at Paris Fashion Week

7. Jennifer Aniston Chanel bikini on the cover of Allure

8. Kate Middleton’s Bahraini pearl drop earrings worn at the Queen’s funeral

9. Kate Moss in a plaid shirt and baggy jeans on the Bottega Veneta catwalk at Milan Fashion Week

10. Julia Fox and Kanye West Coordinate Double Denim at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris