How to start your way in the world of fashion design

Starting a career in fashion is not just about knowing the most influential designers, following trends or colors that will be used each season, and having good taste in selecting wardrobe items.

Textile design is the knowledge of fabrics, textures, cut and tailoring, without forgetting that it is also a business vision and marketing training if the objective is to launch your own brand.

If this is something you are really passionate about, keep reading, because here we will tell you everything you need to know to take your first steps in styling.

What is Fashion Design?

When we say “fashion”, we are referring to a trend that most people use and usually associate with clothing. However, fashion design is much more than interpreting the tastes of the masses to create easy-to-sell clothing or accessories.

Clothing design is not only an economic activity; it is an artistic expression, closely linked to the cultural values ​​of society at a given time. Fashion is not static, it constantly changes and finds its inspiration in different places and times.

So what is fashion design? It is the application of a series of artistic and theoretical principles aimed at reproducing or creating clothes, accessories and shoes. This discipline allows designers to express their vision of the world through textiles, colors and different materials.

First steps in the world of fashion

Get to know the industry

As you already know, the fashion world is very competitive, so it is very important to be aware of what is happening in different scenarios around the world. In this sense, the first steps in fashion design are to identify competitors and benchmarks that make new styles possible. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for emerging designers, magazine editors, models, photographers and stylists.

Follow fashion news

Information is gold, especially when it comes to fashion, which is an ever-changing field. Keeping up to date with what’s happening daily is the best way to stay ahead of the game, especially when the seasons change. The digital age makes this task easier and makes it much easier to get the information you need.

Specialized portals, social media, and video channels can help you find inspiration for your designs. This will give you the opportunity to make yourself known to the public and build your brand image.

Choose an area you want to specialize in

Fashion includes the design of clothing, accessories, footwear and jewelry. Therefore, it is important to decide which of these areas you are most passionate about, so you know what additional courses to take to complement your skills.

If you’re interested in fashion design and already thinking about starting your own brand, you might benefit from a sewing course. It will be very useful to learn not only how to create your clothes, but also how to evaluate them and the cost of materials.

Choose your fashion school and major, and feel free to apply.

Strengthen your artistic qualities

Before defining what clothing design is, we must remind you that it is a profession in which creativity is paramount. Therefore, developing your DIY and drawing skills will go a long way in developing your designs. You don’t have to be a great draughtsman, but you should be good enough with a pencil to put your ideas on paper.

Develop your communication skills

It’s true that your creations will speak for you, but you still need to interact with vendors, staff, publishers, investors, and customers, among others. That’s why you need to develop your social and communication skills to firmly enter the fashion world.

Prepare the materials

Like any job, styling requires certain tools, equipment and materials that will be your best allies. Without them, the journey from a drawing on a sheet of paper to its final materialization would be much more difficult.

Here we detail the materials needed to complete each step of the process and bring your clothing designs to life. If you want to sketch your creations, you must have the following equipment:

Sketchbook

Thick pencils for drawing lines and soft pencils for creating shadows

Colors

To create patterns for your designs, start with what you have:

Scissors for cutting paper

A tape measure

Paper for making templates (thick, manila and kraft)

Rules (Rule L, Tailor’s Curve and French Curve)

Regarding the materials needed to make the clothes:

Sewing machine

Needles, pins and thread

Thimbles

Coils or coils

Various presser feet

Tissue

Learn to sew your clothes

Creating your own clothing models is not difficult, because thanks to the advantages offered by new technologies, you can learn everything you need online and at your own pace. Now all you have to do is start designing what you want to create. And don’t forget to make your portfolio for fashion design school.

Conclusion

Studying clothing design and creating your clothes will open the door to a giant world of innovation and creativity. Textile design is not only about following trends, it is also about getting into the cultural roots of each society and understanding people’s tastes. Only then can you combine different tools, apply new materials and discover practical business strategies.