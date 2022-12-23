Casual style for men: how to look sharp without trying!

Last updated on December 22, 2022

When it comes to looking good, not all of us want to pull out a suit and tie. We want to be comfortable while looking sharp, right?

Well, if you’re looking for something comfortable yet still stylish, look no further than casual wear.

From classic t-shirts and polo shirts to modern fit jeans and blazers, our guide will provide you with plenty of inspiration on how to wear casual clothes.

Top tips for casual dress

1. Comfort is key

When it comes to casual style, comfort should always come first. Opt for fabrics like cotton and jersey that are comfortable against your skin while avoiding anything too tight or constricting. Nobody wants jeans that are so tight that they make it difficult to move. And don’t forget the cut! A tailored look is essential – have an expert tailor make the necessary adjustments.

2. Layer

Layering is a great way to elevate your look. A jacket or cardigan not only adds personality but gives you an effortlessly polished feel. For cooler days when jackets just aren’t enough, swap them out for lightweight sweaters that still turn heads while keeping chills at bay.

3. Choose the right shoes

Sneakers are perfect for most casual looks for men, but if you want to add a bit of sophistication, try loafers instead. They’re comfortable, cool, and will quickly become a wardrobe staple.

4. Don’t overdo the patterns

Discordant prints can be cumbersome and detract from your overall look. Stick to the basics or pair a few different prints that complement each other. When choosing between items with interesting prints, opting for a statement piece works best, let the rest of your outfit be simpler for a clean and effortless look,

10 essentials for every man’s casual wardrobe

When it comes to men’s casual wear, there are certain pieces that will always be in style.

1. Classic white t-shirt

T-shirts are perfect for any casual wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for a casual, casual or more elegant vibe, a plain t-shirt, jeans and sneakers are the perfect combination. Don’t be afraid to experiment with color blocking; if you opt for a brightly colored t-shirt and jacket, make sure the rest of your outfit is more understated for balance.

2. Denim Jeans

Jeans are versatile enough for almost any occasion. Go for skinny jeans. The right fit should sit comfortably at your waist and taper slightly at the legs. There is no need to stick to classic blue. Gray or black work well. For a smart casual look, try pairing your jeans with a tucked-in button-up shirt and a blazer or cardigan. Complete the look with leather loafers. If you’re looking for something more casual, opt for a graphic tee or polo shirt and trainers instead, or add a twist to your outfit with distressed jeans.

3. Chinos

When it comes to casual pants for men, Chinos are a great choice for both smart and casual looks. Neutral hues like navy blue or beige give off an effortless vibe. With Chinos, the key is to keep things clean and simple. For the top half, a plain t-shirt or polo should do, but make sure your shirt isn’t too tight or too loose. To add texture, wear it with a hoodie or denim jacket. Then complete your look with fresh white sneakers or slip on a pair of loafers. Remember to go sockless for maximum cool points. You can also dress up your chinos further by pairing them with a crisp collared shirt.

4. Oxford shirt

This classic staple can easily be dressed up with jeans or dressed down with a blazer. We recommend investing in a very good quality oxford shirt, and again keeping it tailored and sticking to neutral colors. During the colder months, layer your shirt with a crew neck sweater for extra warmth and complete the look with relaxed trousers or jeans. To top it off, add a beanie, no matter how casual your outfit, you’ll always look put together!

5.Blazers

When choosing a blazer for a casual look, go for something fitted, lightweight and comfortable. Look for one in linen, cotton or even tweed, these fabrics are great for adding texture to your outfit without making it too formal. You can also try playing around with different colors and patterns – checks and stripes work particularly well when paired with other casual pieces such as jeans and t-shirts.

6. Sneakers

For a more casual and stylish look, opt for low-top sneakers in canvas or suede. They go well with shorts, jeans and other casual clothes. Keep it simple when it comes to colors and patterns – solid colors work best, especially when wearing luxury sneakers in a casual setting.

7. The bomber jacket

Bomber jackets have earned their place as casual menswear staples. They add a fresh touch to any look, whether it’s pairing a bomber jacket with jeans and a t-shirt or dressing them up more with sneakers and shorts. Available in a variety of materials and colors, there’s bound to be a jacket to match your personal style. But remember to pick something that fits you well and isn’t too oversized or baggy or you’ll end up looking more like grandpa than style!

8. Hoodie

A hoodie can be a great choice when it comes to casual outfits for men. It is important to choose one that fits well and is made of quality materials. Hoodies in neutral colors like black, white, gray, and navy go best with casual looks. To brighten up your look, throw on a blazer or cardigan, or pair your hoodie with dark chinos or jeans.

9. Polo

Polo shirts are a staple in any man’s casual wardrobe. Whether you’re heading to the office or hanging out with friends, a polo shirt can be perfect. They’re also incredibly lightweight and breathable, making them ideal for the warmer months when layering isn’t an option. Accessorize your polo shirt with confidence – a pair of sunglasses or a stand-out watch can really elevate any casual outfit with a polo shirt.

10. Moccasins

From shorts and jeans to khakis and chinos, loafers can be teamed with almost any look for a stylish and comfortable outfit. For a classic pairing, wear loafers with dark jeans and an Oxford shirt. And if you’re looking for something even more casual, try pairing your loafers with shorts and a polo shirt, perfect for warmer weather.

Let’s summarize

When it comes to men’s casual wear, there are tons of options, from comfy t-shirts and jeans to classic polo shirts and shorts. Sneakers complete any casual look when paired with jeans, but if you’re looking for something more formal, loafers are the go-to choice. Complete your ensemble with stylish accessories like sunglasses, watches or a good quality belt.