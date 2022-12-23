AWE Alumna demonstrates recycling fashion

Article by Naomi Hampton, an intern at the US Department of State, who is currently studying the history and politics of the Americas at University College London.

[Mexico, November 2022] When talking about your business black babywhich means Black Neon in English, Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) #ExchangeAlumni Mara Rojas said, I think it chose me rather than I chose her!

While studying abroad in Germany, while working on her industrial design degree, Rojas noticed a difference between the way people working in waste management were treated in Europe compared to her home country, Mexico.

She says she was surprised at the respect the public had for those who picked up trash and recyclables. She was also shocked to see the general population recycling their own waste in supermarkets and at home.

They had these machines in supermarkets where you could exchange plastic bottles for cash or store credit, Rojas said. The profession of recycling collectors is worthy unlike in my country where they are looked at [down upon].

After returning to Mexico, Rojas felt inspired to do something to recycle the plastic waste she saw at home. She discovered Precious plastican online recycling and conservation community that encouraged her to get into making recycled jewelry.

Negro Nen now operates as both an online and retail business, with its products in boutiques and stores across the country. Rojas collects recyclable plastics from 3D printing runoff and her local community which she sorts, melts and transforms into beautiful earrings, rings and other pieces.

Although she mostly runs the business alone, Rojas often gets help from single mothers, college students and other women in her community who want a little extra money during busy seasons.

I think having them sand the products for one or two hours a day is an easy and flexible job for them that can be done while attending online classes or watching Netflix, so very convenient.

A 2020 participant in the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a US State Department initiative to empower women around the world, Rojas is grateful for the skills she has learned. As part of AWE, she completed the DreamBuilder online training, developed by the Arizona States Thunderbird School of Global Management, and learned how to refine his business plan.

Rojas said she had already enrolled in several entrepreneurship programs, but AWE was the only one specifically designed for women’s needs. She said that being a female entrepreneur presents its own challenges and that AWE is able to confront and address them in a constructive way.

[AWE] was very different because it focused more on women and the different challenges we would face compared to men, Rojas explained.

Rojas then won the AWE pitch competition with a $2,500 prize, allowing him to open a workshop and studio showcase for in-person clientele. For her, the most important takeaway from the program was the connections with other businesswomen both around the world and nearby. Laughing, she explained to me that she had even found her accountant there.

I think the biggest part has been connecting with these women entrepreneurs who have completely different types of businesses than mine!

Since then, Rojas has taken his business forward. She hopes to invest in a machine to create her recycled products with the same quality but at a faster rate, and is looking to expand her customer base both in Mexico and in its neighbor, the United States.

Rojas recently participated in a six-week internship with an American company as part of the prestigious Young Leaders of America Initiative (YLAI) scholarship, a US State Department exchange program that supports entrepreneurship and empowerment. economy in the Americas.

Each year, the YLAI Fellowship brings nearly 300 business and social entrepreneurs from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada to the United States for a fellowship that includes entrepreneurial leadership training, a four-week professional internship, and a closing forum. . As a 2022 YLAI Fellow, Rojas collaborated with Atacama Biomaterials, a robotics startup that develops renewable materials in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

For now, the 26-year-old entrepreneur is very excited about how far she’s come in such a short time. Rojas plans to build on her experience as an AWE and YLAI alumnus by passing on the knowledge she gained to other women interested in starting a business and by running workshops for other young entrepreneurs like her. .

