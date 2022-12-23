Heather Rae Young shows off her baby bump in a mini dress…as the 2023 due date draws near

As Heather Rae Young’s early 2023 due date approaches, the reality star continues to share updates for her three million Instagram fans and followers.

For her latest reveal on the social media platform on Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star posed in a skin-tight mini dress as she stood in a walk-in closet apparently inside her South Florida home. California.

And like most pictures she and her husband Tarek El Moussa post since going public with the pregnancy news in July, she can be seen cradling her baby with a look of contentment on her face.

Due date is approaching: Heather Rae Young, 35, flaunted her baby bump in a new photo posted to her Instagram Stories showing her in a fitted brown mini dress

In the photo, Young, who also goes by her married name Heather Rae El Moussa, stands slightly bent with her right leg raised slightly, much like most models will do in similar scenarios.

She asks her fans and followers for their opinion on whether to keep the dress or return it.

Her brown number, which looks a lot like a long sweater, comes down to about mid-thigh and hugs her feminine curves just enough to show off her booming belly.

She also paid tribute to lifestyle brand Cult Gaia, founded by Jasmin Larian Hekmat in Los Angeles in 2012.

She has her blonde tresses styled long and flowing over her shoulders and down to the middle of her back, except for the hair around her ears which she pulled back with a bobby pin.

Promo mode: The reality star revealed that she and her husband Tarek El Moussa “just finished filming” their new upcoming reality show Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa

Modeling some of her favourites: A day earlier, Young shared a video of herself posing in some of her favorite stylish outfits

Cradle of love: The Southern California native cradled her baby in the clip’s six different outfits, including this bodysuit with a diamond-shaped opening on the sides

Considering she’s within the confines of her own home, Young decided to take off her shoes for the impromptu selfie shot.

On this day, she chose to add some extra volume to her locks, go with some of her natural waves and a middle part.

Just before sharing the photo of herself in the brown mini dress, Young snapped a photo of her husband in full promo mode for their new HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas and the second season of his home improvement series Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa.

“My daughter @therealtarekelmoussa does a webinar then hops on a podcast,” she wrote in the image showing El Moussa sitting in front of a microphone during the interview. “We just finished filming and it was our last movie day of 2022!!!”

Now that the filming schedule is complete, the couple can now focus on the remaining Christmas shopping.

A day earlier, Young shared a video of herself striking poses in six different stylish outfits.

Baring it: The Selling Sunset actor went braless when she bared her midriff in this black ensemble, consisting of pants and top left wide open

Glowing: In every image, the Flipping El Moussas star gave off a glow that only a pregnant woman can shine

Her figure was on full display in this sheer polka dot number

‘Some of my favorite looks lately. There’s nothing better than feeling sexy in your own clothes and body and confident no matter what your size and no matter what you say,” she bragged in the caption, adding, “Make growing up our boy made me appreciate all that women can do and made me feel more empowered than ever. It’s been so much fun dressing (and dressing) my bump but I want to know… which of these looks is your favorite!?’

For the clip, the reality TV star blew a kiss towards the camera in a striking green dress and her lips made up in a sexy bold red color.

She then cradled her baby bump in a full-length black jumpsuit with a diamond-shaped opening on both sides and with her booming belly on display in a black ensemble.

There are also looks of her in a hot pink dress, a sheer number, and a partially sheer black lace dress.

Over the past week and a half, the couple have enjoyed some quality family time with El Moussa’s two children: daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, from his first marriage to Christina Haack, including their annual holiday photo shoot.

The couple, who announced they were expecting a baby boy in a gender reveal, are set to welcome the newest child to the family in early 2023.

The Flipping El Moussas is scheduled to air on HGTV on March 23, 2023.

Jammie’s Picture Day: The El Moussas took their family Christmas photos just over a week ago, where they posed in stylish pajamas; the couple are pictured with daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, whom they co-parent with ex-wife Christina Haack