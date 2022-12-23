Fashion
Heather Rae Young shows off her baby bump in a mini dress…as the 2023 due date draws near
As Heather Rae Young’s early 2023 due date approaches, the reality star continues to share updates for her three million Instagram fans and followers.
For her latest reveal on the social media platform on Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star posed in a skin-tight mini dress as she stood in a walk-in closet apparently inside her South Florida home. California.
And like most pictures she and her husband Tarek El Moussa post since going public with the pregnancy news in July, she can be seen cradling her baby with a look of contentment on her face.
Scroll down to video
Due date is approaching: Heather Rae Young, 35, flaunted her baby bump in a new photo posted to her Instagram Stories showing her in a fitted brown mini dress
In the photo, Young, who also goes by her married name Heather Rae El Moussa, stands slightly bent with her right leg raised slightly, much like most models will do in similar scenarios.
She asks her fans and followers for their opinion on whether to keep the dress or return it.
Her brown number, which looks a lot like a long sweater, comes down to about mid-thigh and hugs her feminine curves just enough to show off her booming belly.
She also paid tribute to lifestyle brand Cult Gaia, founded by Jasmin Larian Hekmat in Los Angeles in 2012.
She has her blonde tresses styled long and flowing over her shoulders and down to the middle of her back, except for the hair around her ears which she pulled back with a bobby pin.
Promo mode: The reality star revealed that she and her husband Tarek El Moussa “just finished filming” their new upcoming reality show Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa
Modeling some of her favourites: A day earlier, Young shared a video of herself posing in some of her favorite stylish outfits
Cradle of love: The Southern California native cradled her baby in the clip’s six different outfits, including this bodysuit with a diamond-shaped opening on the sides
Considering she’s within the confines of her own home, Young decided to take off her shoes for the impromptu selfie shot.
On this day, she chose to add some extra volume to her locks, go with some of her natural waves and a middle part.
Just before sharing the photo of herself in the brown mini dress, Young snapped a photo of her husband in full promo mode for their new HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas and the second season of his home improvement series Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa.
“My daughter @therealtarekelmoussa does a webinar then hops on a podcast,” she wrote in the image showing El Moussa sitting in front of a microphone during the interview. “We just finished filming and it was our last movie day of 2022!!!”
Now that the filming schedule is complete, the couple can now focus on the remaining Christmas shopping.
A day earlier, Young shared a video of herself striking poses in six different stylish outfits.
Baring it: The Selling Sunset actor went braless when she bared her midriff in this black ensemble, consisting of pants and top left wide open
Glowing: In every image, the Flipping El Moussas star gave off a glow that only a pregnant woman can shine
Her figure was on full display in this sheer polka dot number
‘Some of my favorite looks lately. There’s nothing better than feeling sexy in your own clothes and body and confident no matter what your size and no matter what you say,” she bragged in the caption, adding, “Make growing up our boy made me appreciate all that women can do and made me feel more empowered than ever. It’s been so much fun dressing (and dressing) my bump but I want to know… which of these looks is your favorite!?’
For the clip, the reality TV star blew a kiss towards the camera in a striking green dress and her lips made up in a sexy bold red color.
She then cradled her baby bump in a full-length black jumpsuit with a diamond-shaped opening on both sides and with her booming belly on display in a black ensemble.
There are also looks of her in a hot pink dress, a sheer number, and a partially sheer black lace dress.
Over the past week and a half, the couple have enjoyed some quality family time with El Moussa’s two children: daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, from his first marriage to Christina Haack, including their annual holiday photo shoot.
The couple, who announced they were expecting a baby boy in a gender reveal, are set to welcome the newest child to the family in early 2023.
The Flipping El Moussas is scheduled to air on HGTV on March 23, 2023.
Jammie’s Picture Day: The El Moussas took their family Christmas photos just over a week ago, where they posed in stylish pajamas; the couple are pictured with daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, whom they co-parent with ex-wife Christina Haack
Growing family: Family of four will soon be a family of five early next year
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11565017/Heather-Rae-Young-shows-baby-bump-mini-dress-early-2023-date-fast-approaches.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Heather Rae Young shows off her baby bump in a mini dress…as the 2023 due date draws near
- Yasmin starts going door to door; spreads the message of Imrans
- Ranking of the SEC’s 2023 Classes After Signing Day
- Shacknews Best Publishers of 2022 – Nintendo
- Fosun International received three awards from the UK’s Global Banking and Finance Review
- Reviews | China’s Future Isn’t What It Used To Be
- Jokowi opens opportunity for cabinet reshuffle
- Year Ender 2022: 5 Movie Roles That Showcased Bollywood Actors In A New Light | Movies News
- Noah Holdings Limited Announces Primary Listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
- Travelers express frustration over canceled flights and high costs at Denver International Airport
- Read the January 6 committee report – Rolling Stone
- Extreme winter conditions mean bomb cyclones could occur. What are they? : NPR