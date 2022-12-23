Christmas 1944: Hell on Earth | Open

Christmas includes the anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, the largest land battle fought by the United States. It was hell on earth.
On December 16, 1944, Nazi Germany launched a huge offensive through the peaceful, barely defended Ardennes Forest in Belgium. Adolf Hitler and the Berlin planners achieved complete surprise. The German forces are rapidly gaining ground.
For Europeans among the Allies, the attack was reminiscent of the stunning German campaign of 1940 that invaded France and secured Nazi dominance over Europe. Among Dwight D. Eisenhowers’ associates at Supreme Allied Headquarters, fear was visible with concern.
The tide of battle did not clearly turn until General George S. Patton’s Third Army broke through the 101st Airborne Division, surrounded by the Wehrmacht at Bastogne, Belgium, on Boxing Day.
Brutal fighting continued until January. However, with the relief of Bastogne, the Nazi vision of the future of Europe and the world failed.
Other battles in US history have been more costly or complicated. During the Civil War, Gettysburg and other engagements resulted in a higher percentage of combatant casualties.
During World War II, amphibious invasions as huge as Normandy, Iwo Jima, and Leyte Gulf in the Philippines were inherently more logistically complex than the Ardennes. In the European theater, the scale of the war on the eastern front was much greater than on the west.
Nevertheless, in American history, the Battle of the Bulge remains our greatest land engagement. About a quarter of a million American soldiers were opposed to a comparable number of German forces.
Core Ardennes lessons include personnel and equipment, and leadership. Eisenhower’s skills include bringing difficult personalities to work together, constant attention to logistics, and a genius for organization. Both sides suffered huge losses, in men and supplies. The Allies could replace them; the Germans at that time could not.
The controversial Patton was undeniably a brilliant combat leader. At the Kasserine Pass in Tunisia in early 1943, Marshal Erwin Rommels Afrika Korps decimated poorly led American troops. Eisenhower put Patton in charge. A month later, these same troops beat the Rommels troops at El Guettar.
Patton immediately accurately assessed the Ardennes offense and acted quickly.
During the Bulge, African-American soldiers were offered combat service, previously denied, but only if they sacrifice deserved military seniority. Thousands of people volunteered and were essential to the Allied victory.
At the tactical level, Corporal Henry F. Warner near Dom Butgenbach, Belgium knocked out two German tanks and then his 57mm. jammed anti-tank gun. He was firing a pistol at an approaching third tank, when the German driver backed up and withdrew.
One of Warner’s shots had killed the commander and the crew were unable to continue, a common reaction from German troops. American, British, and Allied soldiers were much more likely to improvise and continue to fight after officers fell.
Warner, later killed in action, received the Medal of Honor.
When the Nazi Reich surrendered, Eisenhower declared the war over but not won. A real victory meant that Germany adopted a stable democracy.
Admirable and efficient, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was named Personality of the Year 2015 by TIME Magazines. The Allies won the war, per Eisenhowers demanding the standard of success.
Honor contemporary Germany, economically strong, firmly democratic and committed to European peace.
Honor the men who faced, fought and won this battle.
Arthur I. Cyr is the author of “After the Cold War – American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia” (NYU Press and Macmillan). Contact [email protected]