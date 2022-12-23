There’s little in this polarizing climate that all of us Democrats, (some) Republicans, Zoomers, Boomers, anyone who dares to try a bold tone, a shock print set can agree on, and this thing is that Senator Kyrsten Sinema fears.

Sinema was void when she filed for divorce in 1998; she sucked when she opposite dismantle the filibuster and thereby derail much of Bidens’ agenda; she sucked when she restrained every miserable compromise the Democrats have introduced in the past two years; she nursed every time she got dressed during this same period; and she sucked earlier this month, when she officially amended his party registration at Independent. We hope Arizona voters will remember all of this and respond accordingly in 2024.

Given the basic facts of Sinemas’ personality and political career, one would naturally assume that this attribute extends to all areas of his life that the ostensibly liberal second-worst senator is as wrong about everything as it is in Congress. A new daily beast room About Sinemas’ 37-page staffing guide certainly seems to raise a whole new host of possibilities for diva behavior. Unfortunately, after careful reading, we are forced to concede that the staffing document adds nothing to our ever-expanding dossier titled Sinema fears. If anything, it makes her look a little less like a bisexual automaton programmed for well, in fact any attempt at economic progress. It’s proof that Sinema can sometimes be right about certain things, if only when they matter to her.

Consider, for example, her feelings about the flight: she hates it. KS doesn’t like to fly, reads an excerpt. It’s your job to make it as comfortable as possible on every flight. Frankly the same. It is noble to hate stealing; climate-conscious, even. Sinema apparently has Executive Platinum status on AMERICAN AIRLINES and sometimes gets an automatic upgrade to first class, which is less relevant, but it seems she flies coaches as often. His seating preferences don’t even seem so unreasonable in fact, you could say this is the only correct seating hierarchy:

First choice: KS prefers an aisle seat as close to the front of the plane as possible, except that she does NOT want the bulkhead row. These seats are smaller than regular seats and are crowded. She also doesn’t want the seat next to/directly in front of the bathroom on planes where there is a bathroom in the middle of the plane. Check the seat plan for each flight you book or ask the booking agent for the flight plan if you book by phone. KS generally prefers to be closer to the front in a window seat than further back in an aisle. This saves him time by getting off the plane earlier.

Next choice: If you can’t get an aisle seat, take a window seat following the same guidelines as above. This shouldn’t happen often, since you book most flights six weeks in advance.

Last resort: Do everything in your power not to put her in the middle. If the circumstances are such that a middle seat is the ONLY option, be sure to email KS to let them know and also provide information on other flights they may be able to to take instead and which offer better seating options. Don’t book so late that the middle seats are all that’s left.

Some of the runners have further revelations: Sinema occasionally asks her assistant to run errands, then reimburses them on Cash App. When her internet goes down, her assistant sometimes calls Verizon to schedule the repair. Apparently, being the pharmaceutical industry hype man becomes draining, so that Sinema requires a weekly massage and perpetual hydration:

KS drinks a LOT of water. Make sure you always have a bottle of room-temperature water for her, whether she’s at the office, on calls, or in someone’s car. When someone picks up KS at the airport, they ALWAYS have to have a bottle of water for her. It’s your job to remind the person caring for KS to have some water for them.

Worse, Sinema is always hungry and needs to eat lots of protein every day, having meals between 12-12:30 p.m., 2-2:30 p.m., and 5-6:30 p.m. : Kyrsten works hard, but protects his personal time, generally refusing to commit to obligations outside working hours, which in his case is the 11 hour and 15 minute period between 8:45 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Somebody has to say it: everything is fine. Even well, if it was someone else. The massages are great. Calling Verizon is horrible. The food is nutritious. A 12-hour day is quite enough to confuse your constituents. And the water should never be too cold to blow. Someone had to take a stand against the tyranny of ice, and Sinema finally followed through with a goddamn thing.