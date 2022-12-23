The year in fashion controversies, acquisitions and new creative directions

Models walk the Chanel Cruise 2022/23 collection catwalk in Miami in November, one of many destination shows that took place in 2022 BOBY

After two years dominated by the pandemic, in 2022 the fashion and luxury industry faced new global challenges, including war in Ukraine, the highest inflation rates in decades in the United States , UK and Europe, and a slowing economy in China. But 2022 has also been a year of significant change within the industry, with a new wave of creative directors and brand CEOs; the controversies, via Kanye West and Balenciaga; and big announcements, such as the acquisition of Tom Ford.

Goodbye Andrew Leon Talley

<>

André Leon Talley in New York, 1998Getty Images

Designer Issey Miyake with models at Paris Fashion Week 1993 Getty Images



On January 18, the famous fashion editor and journalist Andr Leon Talley died at the age of 73. where he became the first and only black creative director from 1988 to 1995. Born in 1948 in Washington D.C. and raised by his grandmother in Durham, North Carolina, Talley has been credited with paving the way for d other black creatives in the industry. Fashion lost other important figures in 2022, including designers Thierry Mugler, Nino Cerruti, Issey Miyake, Hanae Mori and Peter Hidalgo.

Brands ceased operations in Russia

Eight days after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Herms announced its decision to temporarily close stores in Russia and suspend all business activities in the country, launching a series of similar moves from brands such as Chanel, Burberry and Prada, as well as Richemont conglomerates. , LVMH and Kering. Luxury brands were followed by publishing houses, such as publisher Elle Hearst, which cut relations with its Russian media partners in early March, and publisher Vogue Cond Nast, which ended its franchise with Cond Nast Russia in April.

Destination shows have come back strong

<>

In July, Dolce & Gabbana held a four-day extravaganza for its Alta Moda collection in Sicily…

…while Chanel flew to Dakar, Senegal, for its Métiers d’Art show in December



At the start of the pandemic, travel restrictions put an end to extravagant destination shows from luxury brands, with some in the industry predicting an overhaul of the fashion calendar in favor of a more sustainable approach. Yet in 2022, destination shows were back in full force as luxury brands invested in ways to strengthen their connections with local customers. Some of the biggest shows included Dolce & Gabbanas’ four-day Alta Moda extravaganza in Sicily and Chanel’s three-day Métiers d’Art event in Dakar, Senegal.

Patagonia gave it all

In September, Patagonias founder Yvon Chouinard and his family transferred full ownership of the estimated $3 billion company to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and nonprofit organization Holdfast Collective. The trust, holding all of the company’s voting shares, will ensure that Patagonia honors its long-term social and environmental commitments, while the nonprofit, holding all of the non-voting shares, will receive a dividend. approximately $100 million each year. to be used to tackle the climate crisis. Since founding Patagonia in 1973, American entrepreneur Chouinard has made environmentalism a key focus of his business.

The Kanye West saga

<>

After a controversial show and anti-Semitic remarks, Kanye West was let go by Adidas and Balenciaga… GC Images

…but the brand and its creative director Demna Gvasalia were caught up in controversy in November Patrick McMullan via Getty Images



In January, Kanye West and Balenciagas Creative Director Demna Gvasalia announced their Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration. By the end of the year, the parties involved were no longer working together. The troubles began this summer, with West taking to social media to complain about managerial and creative disputes with Gap. A few weeks later, he terminated his 10-year contract with the US retailer, citing substantial non-compliance by Gaps. Then, in October, a surprise show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of Yeezy Season 9 became controversial when West appeared wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt to deliver a lengthy monologue that included a statement from rivalry against the chairman and CEO of LVMH. Bernard Arnault. Following the show and a series of offensive and anti-Semitic remarks by the artist, Balenciaga ended its partnership with the designer. West, who continued to use anti-Semitic rhetoric, was also dropped by Adidas, Foot Locker and talent agent CAA.

Tom Ford cashed in

<>

Este Lauder’s acquisition of Tom Fords has fueled speculation over American fashion designers’ exit WireImage

Creative director Alessandro Michele left Gucci in November Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images



On Nov. 15, Este Lauder announced it was acquiring Tom Ford in a deal valuing the brand at $2.8 billion, the biggest deal to date for the beauty conglomerate. Este Lauder will operate Tom Ford Beauty, which has been licensed with the beauty conglomerate since 2006, when it signed a 20-year licensing agreement with Italian luxury group Zegna for womenswear, menswear, accessories and underwear brands. clothing, and extended the Tom Ford eyewear license with Italian eyewear company Marcolin. The acquisition has fueled speculation around Tom Ford’s possible fashion exit. The American designer is expected to stay with the brand until the end of 2023, but it’s unclear what will happen after that. He is no longer interested in fashion, a source close to the negotiations told FT fashion editor Lauren Indvik.

Balenciagas big mistake

In mid-November, Balenciaga authored another of the most controversial moments of the year when it released two ad campaigns (now withdrawn) that appeared to glorify child abuse. The first, called Gift Shop, featured children holding bags that looked like teddy bears wearing bondage gear, while the second, called Garde-Robe, included Supreme Court documents related to child pornography laws. background. As outrage mounted, the company took to social media to apologize, but also filed a $25 million (21 million) lawsuit against the production company behind the film. one of the campaigns, a move seen as a way to deflect blame. With no end in sight to the backlash, two weeks after the gift shop’s campaign was unveiled, Balenciagas creative director Demna shared a personal apology on Instagram, which was followed by a note from the president and CEO. management Cdric Charbit announcing that the brand was not pursuing litigation. .

Everything changes at the biggest brands

<>

A look from Rhuigi Villaseor’s debut collection for Bally Spring/Summer 23 Alberto Maddaloni

The debut of Matthieu Blazys for Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 22 Alessandro Lucioni



Bottega Veneta, Bally, Missoni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Etro and Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh all moved under new creative direction this year, with Bottega Venetas Matthieu Blazy making the biggest splash with his February debut. Blazy, who took over from Daniel Lee at the helm of the Kering-owned brand in November 2021, was recognized for his interpretation of the house’s craftsmanship and ingrained elegance. Lee, meanwhile, was named creative director of British brand Burberry in October, following the departure of Riccardo Tiscis, and is expected to breathe new life into the brand, which has been led by new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd since April. Big changes are also underway at Gucci, where creative director Alessandro Michele stepped down in November.

Prada and LVMH named new CEOs

In December, Prada picked former Luxottica executive Andrea Guerra to succeed co-chief executives (and husband and wife) Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada and pave the way for their son Lorenzo Bertelli, currently head of corporate social responsibility. , to lead the group in the next few years. At LVMH, Antoine Arnault, son of Chairman Bernard Arnault and Director of Communications and Image of LVMH, has been appointed CEO of the holding company Christian Dior SE in place of Sidney Toledano. The appointment increases Antoine’s position in the power structure of French luxury multinational Christian Dior SE owns 41% of LVMH, or 56% of its voting rights, but succession plans for the world’s largest luxury conglomerate remain secret. Bernard Arnault, 73, has never publicly named a successor.