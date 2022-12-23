Courtney Veale’s Black Holiday Party Dress with Thigh Slit

Season 7’s Mediterranean Below Deck Yacht Could Be The Most Luxurious Yet

Whether she’s posing in lingerie or putting a sultry twist on a leopard costume for Halloween, Courtney Veale likes to rock a stunning look no matter the time of year.

In a recent Instagram story, theUnder the Mediterranean Bridgethe first deckhand celebrated the holiday season in a sexy chic black long sleeve dress from Laura’s shop, pairing the body-hugging style with thin gold necklaces and a big ring. Courtney also wore her blonde tresses in loose waves with the outfit, donning a light peachy pink glam with a gorgeous cat eye. Along with her square-shaped French tipped nails, the style influencer was sure to showcase the best part of the dress: a high leg slit that showed off her gorgeous curves.

“Christmas party vibe,” she captioned the photo, indicating the festive outfit occasion.

Courtney again took to his Instagram on December 19 to show more details of the look. sharing how she accessorized the outfit with black strappy high heels and a black chain shoulder bag.

“Another wonderful week,” she captioned the set of photos, which also gave fans a glimpse of several other recent looks, including an all-black style with Gucci logo-print tights and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Courtney was recently asked to answer a few fan inquiries for that oversized ring seen in the photos above, as many wondered if the huge silver ring had anything to do with her relationship status.

For anyone asking about the ring on my finger it’s on my right hand not my left lol she wrote in an October Instagram Story of the ring while waiting for her flight back to across the pond after BravoCon 2022. [And] this is my [mamas].

lookUnder the Mediterranean BridgetoPeacockand theBravo app.