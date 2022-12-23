Perez, four others charged in converter theft investigation | Columbia County

CANAAN A former Claverack man and four others were arrested by state police on Tuesday following an ongoing investigation into reported thefts of catalytic converters in the area.
Robert E. Perez, 41, of Schodack, was arrested along with four other occupants of a car that was pulled over by state police in Canaan, said Aaron Hicks, public information officer for Canaan Police. ‘State Troop K.
Also arrested are: Tonya T. Perez, 39, Lucindia M. Rideout, 51, and Crawford J. Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross E. Hendrick, 45, of Castleton-on-Hudson, a Hicks said.
The five were said to have been in possession of two stolen catalytic converters, along with multiple tools to cut them from vehicles. About 3.3 grams of fentanyl were also in the vehicle, Hicks said.
Robert E. Perez, Tonya T. Perez and Boice were charged with similar offenses in June. Perez was taken into custody in October following a four-month police manhunt after Perez allegedly fled a traffic stop in Ghent.
Around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, soldiers stopped a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria in Canaan that matched the description of a vehicle believed to have been used in the theft of catalytic converters in the area, Hicks said.
A search of the vehicle located the stolen converters and cutting tools, Hicks said.
All five were charged with fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class E felony, and possession of burglary tools, a Class A misdemeanor. Boice was also charged with seventh degree criminal possession of A controlled substance Robert Perez has been charged with an outstanding warrant for petty larceny for a Dec. 7 incident in Canaan City, two class A misdemeanors, Hicks said.
Robert E. Perez was arraigned in Claverack City Court before Judge Michael Brandon and sent to the Columbia County Jail without bail.
The other four suspects received refundable court appearance tickets in Canaan City on January 12.
The June arrests followed a lengthy investigation into the theft of catalytic converters and other items throughout Columbia County.
Nine Columbia County residents have been charged with multiple counts in the case.
The other eight people arrested on June 14 were: Brad R. Hapeman, 48, of Claverack; Elizabeth Poulter, 31, of Claverack; Tonya T. Perez, 39, of Claverack; Crawford Boice, 29, from Ghent; Angela Bridgham, 37, of Claverack; James P. Charron, 23, of Claverack; Denise M. Charron, 57, of Claverack; and Nichole L. Spillane, 24, of Hudson.
Stolen catalytic converters, various power tools, binoculars and spotting scopes, a dump trailer and a wood chipper were recovered, and a large quantity of illegal narcotics was seized during the June 14 raids.
Since December 2021, police have been investigating numerous theft complaints in and around the Claverack area. Investigators tracking local crime trends have asked the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement, particularly thefts of catalytic converters.
As a result, eight arrests were made after several lengthy and intense investigations through the guidance of community members, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the District of Columbia District Attorney’s Office, Hicks said.
The arrests were made after the execution of multiple search warrants, including one at a home on Route 217 in Claverack, and two traffic stops, Hicks said.
