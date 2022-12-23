Prime Minister Modi wore a traditional Khasi outfit in Shillong – the photo of a similar women’s dress is transformed!





Prime Minister Modi recently visited Shillong, where he wore traditional Khasi attire. Social media users are now sharing a transformed image of similar women’s dresses. What is the truth ?



New Delhi ,

Fact check: Prime Minister Modi wore traditional Khasi attire in Shillong

By Dheeshma Puzhakkal: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ attire, especially some of the more exotic ones, has always been in the news. When Modi traveled to Shillong, Meghalaya on December 18 to inaugurate various projects, his outfit, once again, was front and center of the coverage. The prime minister has always made his attire part of his political message, and this time he wore a traditional Khasi outfit with a traditional Garo hat to show his respect for the two main tribes in the state. Of course, Modis outfits have also often been the subject of mockery from its detractors. So, following the visit to Meghalaya, people started share a picture which supposedly showed the Modis clothing listing on an e-commerce platform. To add to the mockery, those sharing the photo suggested that Modi was wearing a women’s outfit. These posts juxtaposed a photo of Modi in the aforementioned outfit with a similar dress which costs $35. It also contained the description, Multi-Flower Embroidered Dress. Archived versions of similar posts can be viewed here and here. FACT CHECK: PM Modi’s attire during his visit to Shillong, Meghalaya AFWA’s investigation revealed that this photo had been digitally altered. The dress listed on the clothing website was digitally replaced with a Modis outfit to falsely imply that Modi wore women’s clothing. AFWA probe We found several people reacting to tweets claiming the woman’s image was digitally altered. Tweets claiming the woman’s image has been digitally altered We noticed multiple creases on the outfit worn by Modi in the viral photo. Identical pleats could also be seen on the dress shown. The dress in this last photo also had blurry edges, hinting at some digital editing. Fact check on outfit worn by PM Modi A search for Multi-Flower Embroidered Dress on Google led us to the website of shore weara company that has its headquarters in the United States, but claims to manufacture products from competitive Asian markets. The product we found was a black dress with floral embroidery that cost $35. When we compared the photo on the website with the viral image, we found that the original neckline of the products was visible in the viral photo. Thus, we have concluded that the dress in Modis photo was cut and digitally added to this product. Fact check on what PM Modi wore during his visit to Shillong It should be noted that following the visit of Modis Shillong, the former cricketer and leader of Trinamool Congress Kirti Azad mocked the PM, saying that he was neither male nor female. This comment earned Azad a lot of critics, who later said he had no intention of disrespecting the attire and was only commenting on Modi’s fashion. (With contributions by Ashish Kumar) Posted on: December 22, 2022

