Fans spot Alia Bhatt’s Koffee With Karan dress on Emily in Paris season 3 | Web series

Lily Collins, known for her fashion choices on her Netflix show Emily in Paris, is back with season 3 of the series. In the final season, which dropped Dec. 21, the actor is seen making a statement in a figure-hugging pink and red dress. A section of netizens were quick to point out that a few months ago actress Alia Bhatt was seen wearing the same dress she appeared with Ranveer Singh in the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 While some said Alia wore the dress better, others were impressed that she wore it before the Hollywood actor. Read also : Emily in Paris Season 3 Review

On Emily in Paris, we see the main character of Lily gravitating around playful prints and eye-catching looks. One of her picks for Season 3 of Emily in Paris was a pink dress printed with red petals designed by international brand Magda Butrym. She wore it with a matching red and pink jacket and green heels. In July, Alia wore the same dress with red heels on Koffee With Karan season 7. The printed dress featured long sleeves, a ruched mini skirt with a huge flower on the shoulder. After Emily’s Paris 3 premiere, fans took to social media to share photos of Emily and Alia de Lily in the same dress.

Commenting on a collage of Alia and Lily shared on Instagram, one user wrote, “Alia looks better.” Many also dropped heart and fire emojis. One comment read, “Alia owned this look.” One person also tagged Alia’s stylist in the comments section and congratulated her, writing, “@stylebyami so proud of you, I got there before everyone else!”

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan premiered on July 7. For the first episode of the celebrity chat show hosted by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt sat on Koffee’s couch. The actors were seen together in the 2019 film Gully Boy and recently worked together on their second film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan. Alia, who gave birth to daughter Raha Kapoor in November, was last seen in Brahamastra Part One: Shiva with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Before that, she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). His next films include Farhan Akhtars Jee le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, as well as his Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.