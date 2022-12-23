Fashion
Fans spot Alia Bhatt’s Koffee With Karan dress on Emily in Paris season 3 | Web series
Lily Collins, known for her fashion choices on her Netflix show Emily in Paris, is back with season 3 of the series. In the final season, which dropped Dec. 21, the actor is seen making a statement in a figure-hugging pink and red dress. A section of netizens were quick to point out that a few months ago actress Alia Bhatt was seen wearing the same dress she appeared with Ranveer Singh in the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 While some said Alia wore the dress better, others were impressed that she wore it before the Hollywood actor. Read also : Emily in Paris Season 3 Review
On Emily in Paris, we see the main character of Lily gravitating around playful prints and eye-catching looks. One of her picks for Season 3 of Emily in Paris was a pink dress printed with red petals designed by international brand Magda Butrym. She wore it with a matching red and pink jacket and green heels. In July, Alia wore the same dress with red heels on Koffee With Karan season 7. The printed dress featured long sleeves, a ruched mini skirt with a huge flower on the shoulder. After Emily’s Paris 3 premiere, fans took to social media to share photos of Emily and Alia de Lily in the same dress.
Commenting on a collage of Alia and Lily shared on Instagram, one user wrote, “Alia looks better.” Many also dropped heart and fire emojis. One comment read, “Alia owned this look.” One person also tagged Alia’s stylist in the comments section and congratulated her, writing, “@stylebyami so proud of you, I got there before everyone else!”
Season 7 of Koffee With Karan premiered on July 7. For the first episode of the celebrity chat show hosted by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt sat on Koffee’s couch. The actors were seen together in the 2019 film Gully Boy and recently worked together on their second film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan. Alia, who gave birth to daughter Raha Kapoor in November, was last seen in Brahamastra Part One: Shiva with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Before that, she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). His next films include Farhan Akhtars Jee le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, as well as his Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/web-series/fans-spot-alia-bhatt-s-koffee-with-karan-dress-on-emily-in-paris-season-3-101671775183825.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- LSU football, Texas A&M transfer CB Denver Harris commits to LSU
- Fans spot Alia Bhatt’s Koffee With Karan dress on Emily in Paris season 3 | Web series
- Sydney Thunder terminates contract of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Big Bash League, Cricket Australia Integrity Unit investigation
- GQ’s Most Stylish Man of 2022 is SGA
- PM Modi examines Covid-19 situation and warns against complacency
- Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets for children due to risk of asphyxiation; Two deaths reported
- Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan marries for third time
- Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, the world’s largest oil producers, are in the race to become electric vehicle powerhouses by 2023
- Vertical farming has discovered a fatal flaw
- Rohit Shetty explains why his movies are becoming blockbusters as Bollywood struggles with flops
- Rio del Rio is struggling with earthquake losses on homes and water
- Jokowi reveals the great effect of the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams on reducing floods DKI