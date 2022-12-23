Fashion
The biggest fashion upheavals of 2022
Creative directors come and go, brand deals dissolve and designers retire, but through it all, fashion lives on. This year the industry has gone through a series of shake-ups, some expected and some totally unforeseen.
As we enter the final stretch of the year, we’ve rounded up all the news, good and bad, that made us stop scrolling and say “wait, what?”
From Alessandro Michele’s last hurray to the loss of a certain disgraced rapper, all the news that rocked fashion in 2022. Buckle up for a recap of it all.
André Leon Talley dies at 73
Andr Leon Talley, former creative director of Vogue, was appreciated for his idiosyncratic personality and his encyclopedic sartorial knowledge, assets that established him as a fashion icon in his own right. His death in January sparked an outpouring of tributes from Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful and Naomi Campbell.
Fashion mourns Thierry Mugler
Days after Talley’s death, the industry lost another icon: Thierry Mugler, founder and longtime creative director of French fashion house Mugler. The fashion arbiter of the ’80s, Mugler was known for his theatrical designs and extravagant runway shows that today the kidscall “camp.”
Maximilian Davis reinvents Ferragamo
In early March, Maximilian Davis, 27, announced he was closing his eponymous label, a favorite among celebrities such as Rihanna and Dua Lipa, to take on a new role as creative director at Salvatore Ferragamo. His first move? Renaming the house as Ferragamo, indicative of Davis’s shrewd new vision for the legendary luxury giant.
Ib Kamara replaces Virgil Abloh at Off-White
Six months after Virgil Abloh’s death, Off-White named Ib Kamara stylist andDizzyeditor-in-chief as artistic and image director. “Virgil will always be with us,” Kamara wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news. “He changed the world and left an indelible mark on all who met him and beyond.”
Issey Miyake’s legacy lives on
On August 5, legendary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died at age 84, leaving the industry to come to terms with his immense legacy. A sampling of his greatest accomplishments: his groundbreaking “Pleats Please” collection; L’eau d’Issey, a perfume that marked the 90s; and of course, those understated black turtlenecks he designed for none other than Steve Jobs.
Harris Reed heads for Nina Ricci
In September, Nina Ricci appointed 26-year-old designer Harris Reed as creative director, a smart move given both parties’ penchant for romance.
“To be a 64-year-old (without heels), redhead, long-haired (who everyone thinks is a fabulous woman) fluid designer who shamelessly enters myself into a brand that I could only have dreamed of at Paris leaves me full of excitement and love,” Reed wrote on Instagram.
Burberry appoints Daniel Lee
Daniel Lee’s unexpected departure from Bottega Veneta sent shockwaves through fashion in 2021. In October, #NewBottega fans were thrilled to learn of Lee’s next move: Creative Creative Officer at Burberry. Her first collection for the British house will debut at London Fashion Week in February.
adidas, GAP and Balenciaga let goYe
You know the story; we will not go over all the details. At the end of October, a a multitude of companies including adidas, GAP and Balenciaga cut ties with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic remarks.
Este Lauder buys out Tom Ford
The battle for Tom Ford ended on November 15, when Este Lauder announced it would acquire the luxury brand for a whopping $2.8 billion. The question on everyone’s mind: How will the beauty conglomerate handle Ford’s fashion business?
Raf Simons eponymous brand shutters
On November 21, Raf Simons announced the closure of his eponymous brand. The news was particularly striking given Simons’ myriad of recent projects, including seasonal campaigns and collaborations, released as if nothing had happened.
The designer will continue to work with Miuccia Prada as Prada’s co-creative director, a responsibility he has held since 2020. Don’t be surprised if this figures into Miuccia’s retirement plans, will we see Raf take over in as Prada’s sole creative director?
Alessandro Michele leaves Gucci
It’s the end of an era at Gucci. On November 23, the Italian brand announced that Alessandro Michele would step down as creative director, fueling rumors that Tom Ford could return home.
“Today an extraordinary journey comes to an end for me, spanning over twenty years, in a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion,” Michelew wrote in a heartfelt message. on Instagram.
Ludovic de Saint Sernin joins Ann Demeulemeester
Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the Belgian designer known for his fluid, flowing wares, takes the reins as Ann Demeulemeester’s first new creative director since Sébastien Meunier’s departure in 2020.
“Sensuality, tension, silhouette, fluidity, savagery and graphic sense define the pillars of the language that Ludovic de Saint Sernin is about to build as he traces the new path of Ann Demeulemeester, injecting her approach to fashion as a tool to shape and liberate its presence and appearance,” abrand statementbed.
