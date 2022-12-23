Maura Higgins Bills Designer Scott Henshall 12K for loss of income on…









Maura Higgins has reignited her feud with designer Scott Henshall after he charged him over £12,000 after pulling out of the Fashion Awards earlier this month. Maura Higgins reportedly charged designer Scott Henshall over £12,000 after the inappropriate dress he designed forced her to pull out of the Fashion Awards earlier this month. the old the island of love star, 32, was due to attend the prestigious event in early December but declined to go at the last minute after Scotts’ bespoke design wasn’t quite what she expected. Molly-Mae Hague hints at expected date as she prepares to give birth to baby girl It was the first time Maura said she had no control over her look for the evening and told fans in an Instagram video that she was unhappy with the revealing dress as she wore it. showed then that she was ready in full glamour. Refusing to leave her hotel and attend the event, Maura said at the time: I had a bit of a nightmare. So obviously you can see that I’m totally ready. The Glam team is there as usual. Maura Higgins didn’t attend the Fashion Awards because she felt the dress was “inappropriate”.



Photo: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins allegedly billed Scott Henshall $12,000 for “loss of profit”.



Image: Getty

She continued: Basically… the dress, the shoes, everything was not something I would wear. I don’t really know what to say, it’s like I just thought it wasn’t very appropriate for the Fashion Awards.” “I obviously like to dare, you know, but I just think, I don’t know,” Maura added, “It’s just not right. So yes, I decided not to go. I’m still at the hotel as you can see. According to this tabloidMaura has now charged Scott – who dressed Kelly Holmes and Lady Victoria Hervey – with a staggering £12,810.72 for loss of profits. The five-figure fee also includes a hefty £675.60 hairdressing bill, although the Irish reality star insists on using her own ‘glam squad’ for the night. Maura Higgins was forced to skip the Fashion Awards earlier this month.



Image: Getty

Maura Higgins reportedly requested that her outfit resemble Paris Hilton’s signature chainmail dress in 2002.



Image: Getty

A source said: Maura is trying to charge Scott over £12,000 for lost profit after skipping the British Fashion Awards. It became a complete disaster. Scott’s PR team arranged for him to dress Maura and he agreed to pay for her ticket to the ceremony after seeing a cute photo of her. But now her generosity has totally backfired and she is even trying to charge him for the hairstyle as she insisted on having her own glam squad that day. Sources close to Molly-Mae Hague’s best friend claimed at the time that Scott’s outfit did not match the filing after she allegedly requested that her outfit resemble Paris Hilton’s iconic chainmail dress in 2002. > Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital

