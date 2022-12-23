Although the United States has contributed to the lexicon of global fashion with casual pieces like blue jeans, baseball caps and polo shirts, the upper echelon of fashion remains the domain of Europe.

However, Este Lauders November purchase of Tom Fordan American company with super premium pricing may indicate a change in the way the world views American brands. After retrieving an assessment from $2.8 billion, the company has secured a seat at the luxury power table.

This is because Ford products are considered expensive even when compared to other global luxury brands. A 30ml bottle of Tom Ford Lost Cherry perfume costs $240, a big markup over a similarly sized bottle of Herms Dorange Verte ($132) or Miss Dior ($72) perfume. A Tom Ford suit starts at around $5,000, not as high as Kiton, which can run five figures, but more expensive than a suit from Dior or Zegna, which starts around $3,000.

This is not the usual positioning of the typical American fashion or beauty firm, which tends to aim for accessible price points like those of Coach or Kate Spade.

Europe dominates high-end fashion

While France and Italy claim to carve out the lion’s share of the world’s top luxury brands, America’s fortunes in fashion and beauty have historically been made in mass-market and sportswear, such as such as Gap or Nike, or in categories such as affordable luxury Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

Although there are notable American dress designers, including Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang, these brands have never reached the size or influence of commercial juggernauts like Chanel.or Dior.

This is partly because as a nation, the United States was formed without a formal aristocratic class. European monarchies were the birthplace of luxury, says Karla Martin, head of clothing and footwear at Deloitte.

If you think of Burberry in London, they started with a commission to the Queen. There is a strict learning pattern and for sewing it is something where every element has to be sewn by hand. It takes a long time to learn, says Martin. She notes that the enterprise was also nationalistic and exclusive. There were people who weren’t allowed to be in the business and were a young country of immigrants.

There is also a certain timelessness involved. Chanel and Louis Vuitton do not drastically change their looks from season to season, but rather reinterpret already familiar house codes. This is partly the reason why Kering in November part ways with Alessandro Michele after keeping the designer in his creative position for seven years. Micheles pie’s eclecticism reinvigorated the brand in 2015, but sales had slowed and his designs felt too fashionable and fashionable.

Martin points out that the true test of a luxury brand is whether it can stand apart from its founding designer. Japan has given birth to acclaimed avant-garde designers such as Yohji Yamamoto, Issey Miyake and Rei Kawakubo but, although they are not cheap, their designs fall more under designer fashion, not a big house.

It’s really an aesthetic of this designer, and it’s hard to go on when this designer is gone. Whereas if you think of Dior, it has managed to have a lot of success with many designers who are not Christian Dior. This is how the Chanel house faces a Japanese designer, or Tom Ford or Ralph Lauren. The additional 100 years of history is significant, says Martin.

Americans are particularly good at beauty and underwear

But the Americans have proven themselves in sectors such as high-end cosmetics. Tom Ford, for example, is known more for his perfume and beauty than for his fashion line.

Even at luxury prices, beauty still remains relatively affordable, and so in many ways is more suited to American innovation. Seven of the top ten American billionaires in the fashion and cosmetics industry is owned by a single fortune: Estée Lauder. After the sale of Tom Ford, its founding designer must his billionaire status to this company as well.

Another category that Americans have mastered perfectly: underwear. Les Wexner built his fortune on the back of Victorias Secret, which was once the mainstay of L Brands. Sarah Blakely became the youngest self-made billionaire with her shapewear company Spanx. Kim Kardashian has also found a lucrative niche with her Skims line.

The Gradual Maturation of American Fashion

It’s not just Tom Ford who is climbing the luxury ladder. Capri Holdings, the parent company of American outfits Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, is looking for another European luxury brand to buy after its successful acquisition of Versace in 2017.

At the time of the Versace deal, there were concerns that there was a culture clash between an American group and a European label. But Capri raised the priceson all its brands to elevate the positioning, and the Versace integration hasfine. Capri is targeting $2 billion in sales for the Italian label and analysts have became more positive on the group’s overall outlook.

China, meanwhile, has also produced a few ambitious companies, but Fung Group, Shandong Ruyi and more recently, Lanvin Group, all of which gave disappointing results. The last listed viaPSPC recently, but the vast majority of investors in the special-purpose acquisition company backed out of the merger. Lanvin Group shares are hovering at around half their original price of $10 a share.