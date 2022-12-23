Kid Cudi teases MOTR line’s 2023 plans, including Paris Fashion Week





Kid CudiMembers of the Rage line, often referred to simply as MOTR, are ready to do big waves in the new year. As Cudi teased during another round of fan questions, the line will debut during the Paris Fashion Week festivities next month. In the same tweet, Cudi also offered a pronunciation tip on the label’s acronym and touted its ambitions to “push the boundaries of fashion” with its all-unisex releases. Image via Kid Cudi on Twitter In a follow-up tweet, Cudi detailed the personal significance of this “brand new chapter” in his artistic journey. As Cudi explained, his design history – including music and touring scenes, for example – all led to this now imminent moment. “This line has taken years to come together, and I’m finally ready to reveal it to the world,” Cudi said. “I’ve always designed, whether it’s for collaborations, my album covers and packaging, my stages, merch, but now I’m falling into a whole new chapter.” Image via Kid Cudi on Twitter Asked if he also has any footwear-focused projects on the horizon, Cudi confirmed that he does, adding that these sneakers are “damn cleannnnn.” As for the manufacturing choices behind MOTR, Cudi said the parts are produced “in Italy and parts of Europe” and boast A1 level quality. “So so proud,” he told fans on Thursday. “Having my own sneaker is the greatest achievement.” Image via Kid Cudi on Twitter Image via Kid Cudi on Twitter As fans will recall, MOTR was first introduced to the world earlier this year with a drop featuring a logo designed by NIGO® and Cudi. A website, visually inspired by Windows 98, was also launched around the same time, but did not appear to be currently active at the time of this writing. 2022, of course, has been particularly prolific for Cudi, which has resulted in a particularly rewarding experience for his devoted fans. The cross-medium entergalactic experience, featuring both new music and an acclaimed Netflix animated special, rolled out in September. Addressing whether we can expect a second chapter of the Netflix component during his fan response tweets this week, Cudi confirmed there were no such plans. However, Cudi added, he will work in the animation space again in the future.

