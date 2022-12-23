Their mothers brought them together. The loss cemented their bond.





In a way, the story of Charmaine Lopez Gomez and Joseph Alexander Contreras began as a story of two dresses. Their mothers, Rizaly Brownfield and Somary Contreras, respectively, had been friends for eight years, but their children had never met. Ms. Contreras, who was a daytime teacher, is also a sewing pro. So in May 2012, when Ms. Gomez needed a modified dress for a school dance, she and her mother went to see Ms. Contreras. That day, her son, Joseph, had been in and out of the kitchen, where the fitting was taking place. He remembers thinking, Wow. She is beautiful in this dress. But Ms. Gomez, now 27, and Mr. Contreras, now 30, only exchanged a simple hello, as they were both in a relationship at the time. Mrs. Gomez and her mother returned once more to the Contreras family home the following May so that her mother could alter another dress, this one for the ball.

Joseph happened to come downstairs to grab his dog, and I came out of the bathroom in my robe, said Ms. Gomez, who was single at the time. We met face to face and smiled at each other as our mothers joked that Joseph should take me to prom since I didn’t have a date. I really thought he was cute, Ms. Gomez said. But he was in a relationship. Years later, the two joked about how they had both entertained the idea, but were both too awkward to go any further. The following spring, Mr. Contreras was single, and Ms. Gomez, then a freshman at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, received a follow request from him on Instagram. He lived at his home two hours away in Howell, NJ Ms. Gomez asked to follow him. I remembered he was super cute, she said. Although I wasn’t necessarily interested in a relationship.

They also connected on Twitter. On April 13, 2014, when Ms. Gomez tweeted something about the Red Hot Chili Peppers, it finally slipped into my DMs, she said. We started talking and discovered that we had very similar musical interests and tastes.

However, it would take another month before he offered her a date. He wasn’t sure he was ready for a relationship, Ms. Gomez said. Mr. Contreras said he was unsure what would come of it once he finally asked her out. But, I decided to muster up some courage and, well, here we are. They went on their first date on May 16, 2014 to see The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Both are fans of Marvel movies and comics. Going to the movies was perfect as semi-awkward people because it honestly gave us the opportunity not to talk too much, Ms. Gomez said. It started a summer of dating, she continued. On our second official date, my mother literally ran out of the house saying, You better be careful with him. This will jeopardize my friendship with his mother. When Mr. Contreras replied to another tweet by writing This is why were best friends, it became a running joke in our families that he zoned me as a friend.

But soon after, Mr. Contreras asked Ms. Gomez to be his girlfriend. When Ms. Gomez told her mother, she was happy but also, no, no, no. You better be sure. Don’t break his heart. He’s my friend, Ms. Gomez said. Both went out long distance. He took the bus almost every weekend from Howell to Manhattan, and Ms. Gomez sometimes came home on weekends to visit him. Bing more Wishes columns here and read all our marriage, relationship and divorce coverage here. Then tragedy struck. In January 2015, Ms. Gomez’s mother was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. That spring, Ms. Gomez returned home to be with her mother. But on January 25, 2016, Ms Brownfield lost her battle with cancer.

For the fall 2016 semester, Ms. Gomez returned to New York. She made the trip almost every weekend to spend time with Mr. Contreras and his parents. But time and costs started piling up, so to save money, Ms. Gomez moved in with Mr. Contreras and his family in December 2016. She continued to take the bus into town for her Classes. Ms. Gomez said she knew Mr. Contreras was where her mother was diagnosed with cancer. Anyone who knows me knows my mom was everything to me, Ms. Gomez said. His diagnosis was difficult for me, but not as difficult as his eventual loss.

It was this same experience that solidified Mr. Contrerass’ feelings for Mrs. Gomez. I felt like I had finally found that part of myself that I was missing, Mr. Contreras said. When her mother passed away, it was the hardest thing our relationship had ever had to endure. But I believe it also built the strongest foundation for us. Once, when Mr. Contreras was alone with Mrs. Gomez’s mother in the hospital, Mr. Contreras said that she told him, I need you to make me a promise. Take care of my Charmaine. That promise has stayed with me every day since.

Today, Ms. Gomez is Senior Director of Marketing at Editorialist, a luxury fashion editorial company in New York City. She holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising marketing communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Born in Cebu, Philippines, she immigrated to the United States when she was seven years old. Mr. Contreras was born in Bayonne, NJ and raised in Howell, NJ. He holds an associate’s degree in liberal arts from Brookdale Community College and works as a photographer specializing in wedding, engagement and family photography. They currently live in Howell with her parents and hope to buy a house next year. Because Christmas is a favorite holiday for couples, Mr. Contreras proposed December 25, 2020. Mr. Contreras asked Ms. Gomez to open one last specific gift, a huge box that was filled with other boxes all containing various gifts for her.

But the last box was empty. I looked up, completely unaware that her brother was standing there with the camera on a tripod, and, when I turned around, he was there on one knee, Ms. Gomez said. I was screaming in front of his whole family. The couple tied the knot in a Christmas-themed wedding Dec. 15 at Hamilton Manor, an event space in Hamilton Township, NJ. Our venue was my main ballroom venue. We always joke that Joseph was supposed to take me to prom, Ms. Gomez said. A wedding should do the trick instead. Joseph Schmidt, ordained by Universal Life Church, officiated with 100 guests present. The couple observed a moment of silence during the ceremony in honor of Ms Brownfield and set up a memorial on a chair for the ceremony and a place for her at the dinner table.

At the reception, Santa hats were distributed to guests on the dance floor; the venue was decorated with Christmas trees and winter flowers, including red roses, anemones, Clooney’s buttercups, pine cones and privet berries. During the couples’ first dance, a cloud of smoke, provided by a dry ice machine, surrounded the couple. I had begged Joseph to do the cloud dance, Ms. Gomez said. Mr. Contreras initially rejected the idea. I kept telling him no, it’s not in the budget, he said. So I surprised her with it for our first dance to Coming Home by Leon Bridges. Ms. Gomez was thrilled. By dancing, we were really in our own little bubble, she says.

That day When: December 15, 2022 Where: Hamilton Manor in Hamilton Township, NJ Soft Sneakerhead: Mr. Contreras is a big sneaker collector, so he swapped Gucci loafers as gifts from his bride for Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Chicago Lost and Found sneakers for the reception. He gifted each of his groomsmen with a pair selected just for them. Playful pastry: Our cake was very funny and very us, Ms. Gomez said. He represented her to Minnie’s ears, because of her love for Disney, pulling Mr. Contreras by the collar away from playing his favorite video game: Destiny 2. Cultural link: The couple incorporated Filipino bridal culture with three ceremonies. They had a coin ceremony in which Mr. Contrerass’ aunt and uncle, Silvia and George Contreras, the godparents of the couples wedding (a Filipino tradition), presented 13 coins to the officiant to be given to the couple to represent the couple sharing the goods of the world. They had a ceremony of the veil, which signifies humility and the promise of God to help the couple to assume the future, for which the mother of Mr. Contreras placed the veil on the shoulders of the bride and groom. They also had a cord ceremony, where the groom’s father, Jos Contreras, and the bride’s father-in-law, Craig Brownfield, tied the couple’s love together by placing a silk lasso over the couple’s heads. events, Ms. Gomez said.

