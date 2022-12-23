Taliban explain why Afghan women were banned from universities

On Thursday, the Taliban explained why Afghan women were barred from entering the country’s universities, saying female students were not following instructions regarding proper dress codes.

“Women ignore Islamic rules in universities”

According to a report on NDTV, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Taliban government’s Minister of Higher Education, said women had ignored basic Islamic instructions at universities, including what to wear or be accompanied by clothes. a male relative on their travels.

“Unfortunately, after 14 months, the instructions of the Ministry of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate regarding the education of women have not been implemented,” Nadeem said. “They dressed as if they were going to a wedding. These girls who came from their home in college were also not following the hijab instructions,” the statement added.

The ban announced earlier this week marked another blow to women’s rights in the Islamic-ruled Orthodox nation since the Taliban usurped power in August last year.

The decision sparked international outrage, including from Muslim nations, who considered it un-Islamic, in addition to the G7 group of nations, who called it a “crime against humanity”. .

Series of restrictions

Women have been slowly squeezed out of public life in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, with schools closed, universities kept out of reach, kicked out of many government jobs or given a fraction of their pay to stay at home. They are also prohibited from traveling without a male relative and must cover up in public, and they are prohibited from going to parks, fairs, gymnasiums and public baths.

Girls’ secondary schools have also been closed across most of the country since March – also temporarily, according to the Taliban, although they have offered a litany of excuses as to why they haven’t reopened for a long time.

In addition, the authorities also closed madrassas which only housed female students but were housed inside mosques.

Nadeem also said that some science subjects are not suitable for women. “Engineering, agriculture and some other courses do not correspond to the dignity and honor of female students and also to Afghan culture,” he said.

Despite promising looser rule when it took power more than a year ago, the Taliban have tightened restrictions on all aspects of women’s lives. Since the Taliban took over, universities have been forced to implement new rules, including gender-segregated classrooms and entrances, while women were only allowed to be taught by professors from the same sex or older men.

Global outrage against the treatment of women

The Taliban’s policy of restricting the movement and education of women has drawn criticism from various international bodies, including the Group of Seven industrialized nations, whose ministers have strongly condemned the banning of female students from universities and demanded a revocation quick.

“Gender-based persecution may constitute a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute, to which Afghanistan is a state party,” the ministers said in a statement, referring to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. .

In fact, around the world, many countries and organizations have made the treatment of women and the right to education in Afghanistan a key point of negotiation in the commitment or recognition of the Taliban regime. “Taliban policies designed to eradicate women from public life will have consequences for how our countries engage with the Taliban,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia also expressed “astonishment and regret” at the ban, urging the Taliban to reverse it.

India also joined several other leading nations on Thursday in criticizing the Taliban’s decision to ban university education for women in Afghanistan, and renewed its call for an inclusive government in Kabul that would guarantee equal rights for women in all aspects of Afghan society.

Several countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom, have strongly condemned the latest step by the Taliban in their brutal crackdown on the freedom of women and Afghan girls.

Talibani ministers, however, hit back at the international community, saying it should “not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan”.

Rare protests led by women against the Taliban regime

Earlier Thursday, Afghan women staged a protest against the ban in Kabul. “They expelled women from universities. Oh, respected people, support, support. Rights for everyone or no one!” chanted at protesters as they gathered in a Kabul neighborhood, NDTV reported.

A demonstrator at the rally told AFP that “some of the girls” had been arrested by female police officers. Two were later released and two remained in custody, she added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Protests led by women have become increasingly rare in the country since August 2021, particularly after the Taliban arrested grassroots activists earlier this year. Protesters risk arrest, violence and stigmatization of their families for joining the march against the Orthodox regime.

Authorities have also reportedly adopted public floggings of men and women in recent weeks as they implement a sweeping interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

Taliban rule

The Taliban propagate an austere version of Islam, with the movement’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, and his entourage of clerics

oppose modern education, especially for girls and women.

In the 20 years between the two Taliban reigns, girls were allowed to go to school and women were able to seek employment in all sectors, although the country remained socially conservative.