Equity returns at Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings (NASDAQ:LVLU) do not inspire confidence

If you’re looking for a multi-bagger, there are a few things to watch out for. Typically, we will want to notice a growth trend return on capital employed (ROCE) and at the same time, a base capital employed. This shows us that it is a compounding machine, capable of continuously reinvesting its profits back into the business and generating higher returns. However, after investigating Lulu’s fashion salon (NASDAQ:LVLU), we don’t think current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding return on capital employed (ROCE)

For those unaware, ROCE is a measure of a company’s annual pre-tax profit (yield), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.092 = $10 million ($180 million – $70 million) (Based on the last twelve months to October 2022).

Thereby, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings has a ROCE of 9.2%. In absolute terms, this is a poor performer and it also underperforms the online retail industry average by 14%.

The ROCE trend

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, we didn’t gain much confidence. About four years ago, the return on capital was 34%, but since then it has fallen to 9.2%. Although, given that revenue and the amount of assets used in the business have increased, it could suggest that the business is investing in growth and that the additional capital has resulted in a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the capital increase generates additional returns, the company, and therefore the shareholders, will benefit in the long term.

In conclusion…

While yields have fallen for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings lately, we are encouraged to see that sales are increasing and the company is reinvesting in its operations. Despite these promising trends, the stock has crashed 77% in the past year, so there could be other factors hurting the company’s outlook. Therefore, we suggest you research the stock further to learn more about the company.

Like most businesses, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings involves certain risks, and we have found 2 warning signs which you should be aware of.

