The best red carpet fashion of 2022

 


Written by Hanna PhamLea Dolan, CNN

The 2022 red carpet circuit filled with experimentation, self-expression and play was unforgettable.

The year saw a notable increase in the number of celebrities delving into archival fashion, with some moments namely Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala turn out to be more controversial than others. Meanwhile, many red carpet attendees appeared to be taking an “all is well” approach to The linen skirt that divided Brad Pitt’s opinions following Julia Roberts’ playful dig at co-star George Clooney’s house.
But amidst the sartorial chaos (Heidi Klum’s worm costume deserves an honorable mention) have been many standout chic fashion moments.

Scroll down to see our pick of the 10 best red carpet looks of 2022.

Zoe Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta at ‘The Batman’ premiere in New York

At the New York premiere of “The Batman” in March, Zoe Kravitz’ dress included a playful cat motif as a nod to her on-screen persona, Catwoman. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The worldwide press tour for “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravtiz, was filled with sartorial nods to the film’s characters. But the highlight of the red carpet circuit, spanning three countries, was to be Kravitz’s Oscar de la Renta gown worn at the film’s New York premiere. The column dress featured a gothic corset detail as well as two cat silhouette shaped bust panels in honor of Kravitz’s role as Catwoman.

Blake Lively in Versace for the Met Gala 2022

Blake Lively's custom Versace dress was a tribute to iconic New York architecture from the Golden Age.

Blake Lively’s custom Versace dress was a tribute to iconic New York architecture from the Golden Age. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In May, celebrities interpreted the Met Gala theme, “Gilded Glamour,” in myriad ways, with some opting for more historical accuracy than others (Kim Kardashian’s Controversial Marilyn Monroe dress was plucked from another era entirely). Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s dress was an undisputed triumph and symbolic homage to New York’s Golden Age architecture. The custom Versace design was first bundled into an oversized satin bow, which was undone to reveal a long draped skirt over the stairs. Along with the color of the dress, a homage to the patina of the Statue of Liberty, the set included details on some of the city’s most famous landmarks, from the Empire State Building to Grand Central Station. Even her tiara was a reference to Lady Liberty, with 25 stones to represent 25 windows of the iconic statue’s crown.

Emma Corrin wearing JW Anderson at the BFI Film Festival

For the BFI Film Festival in London, Corrin arrived in the JW Anderson goldfish dress.

For the BFI Film Festival in London, Corrin arrived in the JW Anderson goldfish dress. Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

This year, after rising to fame in 2021 playing Princess Diana in season four of Netflix drama ‘The Crown’, Emma Corrin has established herself as a risk taker on the red carpet. Whether it’s the goofy Loewe deflated balloon bra worn at the 2022 Olivier Awards or a custom 19th Century Miu Miu Dandy-inspired ensemble for the Met Gala (complete with top hat), Corrin has always shown how to prioritize fun and fantasy above all else. other. At the BFI Film Festival in London, Corrin arrived in a kitschy JW Anderson look fresh from the Spring/Summer 2023 runway. The goldfish dress, a one-shoulder mini dress with a bubble shape and shiny finish, is printed with a photo of an orange goldfish.

Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2022 Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith wore Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2022 Oscars.

Jada Pinkett Smith wore Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2022 Oscars. Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

While Jada Pinkett Smith’s red carpet look was somewhat overshadowed by her husband’s notorious slap in the face, the iridescent emerald green dress was one of the most visually arresting outfits ever. the night. Featuring a fitted bodice, a flared high neck and an undulating, sculptural skirt, the dress designed by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier was unveiled for the first time on the catwalk of Paris Haute Couture Week in January.

Timothe Chalamet’s Haider Ackermann backless costume in Venice

Chalamet caused a stir in her backless Haider Ackermann suit at “Bones And All” during the Venice Film Festival. Credit: Maria Moratti/Getty Images

“Call Me by Your Name” actor Timothe Chalamet honored the Venice Film Festival red carpet this year in a blood-red halterneck suit by French designer and close friend Haider Ackermann to promote his new cannibal romance flick “Bones and All.” The daring outfit has gone viral, adding to Chalamet’s growing list of boundary-defying masculine looks.

Taylor Russell’s Schiaparelli corset in London

Later in the London press tour, Russell wore a mesmerizing Schiaparelli look while promoting the same film.

Later in the London press tour, Russell wore a mesmerizing Schiaparelli look while promoting the same film. Credit: Abaca Press/Sipa USA/AP

During the same press, Chalamet’s “Bones and All” co-star Taylor Russell showed up to the film’s premiere at London’s BFI Film Festival in an equally eye-catching outfit. Russell’s dramatic head-to-toe Schiaparelli look, complete with a long, boned corset, was designed by the luxury house’s creative director Daniel Roseberry. Hand-sewn in the Parisian workshop, the Russell jacket took over 150 hours to create.

Armani Priv ‘The Princess Diaries’ by Anne Hathaway in Cannes

At the Cannes premiere of “Armageddon Time,” Hathaway’s Armani Priv column dress reminded fans of her time as Princess Mia Thermopolis. Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

At Cannes Film Festival in May, Anne Hathaway reminded us of all her roots as Genovian Royalty in the 2000s “Princess Diaries” franchise. The actress looked ethereal on the red carpet in an all-white Armani Priv gown, complete with dramatic sapphire jewelry for the screening of the new film “Armageddon Time”.

Lil Nas X’s Harris Reed Feathered Look at the MTV Video Music Awards

Lil Nas X wore a statuesque creation by Harris Reed to the MTV Video Awards.

Lil Nas X wore a statuesque creation by Harris Reed to the MTV Video Awards. Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rapper Lil Nas X has once again redefined menswear with the help of Harris Reed. Lil Nas X turned heads at MTV Video Awards in an elaborate black ensemble featuring a circular feather headdress, feather-embellished hoop skirt, and leather pants underneath.

Zendaya’s classic Valentino dress at the Emmys

Zendaya opted for a classic black Valentino strapless dress for the Emmys.

Zendaya opted for a classic black Valentino strapless dress for the Emmys. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

With the help of longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya, who regularly delights red carpet goers, once again stole the show at the 74th Emmy Awards in September. Named Best Actress in a Drama for her role in “Euphoria,” the starlet looked glamorous in a puffy strapless black dress by Valentino.

Doja Cat’s Supernatural Look at Schiaparelli at the Billboard Music Awards

Nominated for her ‘Planet Her’ album, Doja Cat leaned into the celestial theme wearing pieces from Daniel Roseberry’s ‘Planet Schiaparelli’ couture collection from January 2022. Credit: Scott Kirkland/Kick USA/AP

At this year’s Billboard Music Awards, Doja Cat themed her outfit around her highly nominated album “Planet Her.” The otherworldly look, featuring a golden Saturn-shaped handbag and a sculpted corset with two vertically protruding horns, was from Daniel Roseberry’s sci-fi-inspired “Planet Schiaparelli” collection, launched at Paris Haute Couture Week in January.

