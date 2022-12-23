How to Copy Chic Sylvie Emily in Paris Fashion Moments





No offense to Miss Cooper, but all eyes are on Sylvie Emily in Paris fashion moments. Season 3 has just been released on Netflix on December 21, and with the 10 new episodes comes an abundance of color, style and, of course, drama: Who does Emily end up with in Emily in Paris? Does Emily stay in Paris or return to Chicago? As much as we love our titular character (played by Lily Collins) and her appointments all over France, we will admit that she takes a page or two from Sylvie’s book (played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), especially in the fashion department. . “Emily observed Sylvie’s codes. She spent two seasons watching her thinking, ‘She’s got style, she’s got spice,'” series costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi said in a statement. “Sylvie knows how to raise a collar, put a coat on her shoulders. I listen, I watch, I integrate.” Here are some of our favorite Sylvie looks from Season 3 and chic copy numbers you can snag for your capsule wardrobe. Our Favorite Sylvie ‘Emily in Paris’ Fashion Moments From Season 3 1. Sylvie’s black dress Madeline crawls past Sylvie in hopes of getting her Savoir head – with little luck. And it certainly doesn’t help that the two showed up to their event in the same ensemble; it only exposed Madeline to a severe burn. “Me and an American company, it’s like you in that dress. It just doesn’t fit,” Sylvie said as she heard Madeline’s speech. This figure-hugging Batman-esque number is one of the looks that caught our eye at the start of the season. (Image credit: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022) 2. Sylvie’s purple blazer Dopamine dressing at her best, Sylvie pairs a plum blazer with a red shirt and, of course, a sweet pair of shades. (Image credit: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022) 3. Sylvie’s printed dress It’s no surprise that Sylvie opted for a chic number like this when taking corporate photos. And this pose? Alright! (Image credit: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022) 4. Sylvie’s coral dress We’ll admit that coral is a tough color to wear, as it’s largely reserved for spooky bridesmaid dresses. Sylvie, however, nails it with this draped style, a wide belt and subtle gold accessories to really bring the look home. (Image credit: Netflix © 2022) 5. Sylvie’s striped blazer With a stylish ode to Jack Skellington, this striped blazer could also be something we find in the Wednesday Addams closet. (Image credit: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022) Emily in Paris season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

