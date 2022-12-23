A different look for New York Fashion Week





Michael Dunn is Senior Director of Marketing at Genentech, he leads a team with the goal of supporting, connecting and serving the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) community. In September, in preparation for New York Fashion Week, Genentech launched a bespoke fashion show called Double Take to champion visibility and inclusion for people with disabilities. TMM spoke to Dunn to find out more. With a central message of belonging in all spaces, the name of the show was chosen by members of the SMA community who led the preparations as a way to reclaim the term from the world. They want the world to do a double take only this time because of their style and individuality, not because of their disabilities. Double Take also invites the public to see people with disabilities occupy the world of fashion, a space that is often closed to them. Pharmaceutical companies need to engage in community outreach and awareness campaigns like these, especially around disability, becausemanufacturing medicines is only a fraction of our responsibilities in the communities we serve. We care about amplifying the voices and experiences of people living with disabilities, who have historically been underrepresented and misrepresented. Science can tell a lot about a disease, but it cannot tell us how people experience their disease. For each community we serve with our medicines, we also listen carefully to the needs of that community to learn how we can best support them. We look to our patient communities to help us deepen our understanding of their daily realities and what matters most to them. Given our unique commitment to adults in the SMA community, it is important for us to understand their needs beyond just treatment. When we engaged the SMA community, they told us they wanted to make sure people with disabilities were better and more accurately represented. They wanted to be seen as individuals to be celebrated, not pitied or defined by their disabilities. The two main themes that emerged were that people with disabilities continue to be underrepresented in the media and that fashion and clothing choices are a powerful form of self-expression. People with disabilities struggle to find stylish adaptive clothing that expresses their individuality and accommodates their differences. By showcasing the style and flair of the SMA community, Double Take has become an opportunity for people with disabilities to be represented on social and traditional media as people first and people with disabilities second. Yes. When we listened to the SMA community about the role that personal style plays in their lives, we heard that they often encounter the stereotype that people with disabilities want to blend in or erase their differences, or that they don’t care just not fashionable at all. Adults with disabilities are also often infantilized. Double Take shines a light on the sophistication of the SMA community to raise disability visibility, break down stereotypes, and advocate for adaptive mode issues affecting all people living with a disability. Exposing this to the public makes it harder to treat members of the SMA community like children. Double Take was the first fashion show with SMA community involvement from start to finish, from conceptualizing the show’s message to collaborating with designers to adapt the garments for the walk and runway prelude to Fashion New York week. It was also part of Genentechs SMA my way program, an initiative that aims to support everyone affected by SMA by sharing lived experiences and making connections within the community. Genentech will continue to focus on supporting communities in various ways, such as working closely with patient organizations, co-creating solutions around drug development and clinical trials, and pursuing community outreach initiatives. . We built SMA my way to support and raise awareness of the needs of the SMA community and as a platform for sharing tools and experiences. It’s a place to create stimulating bonds and build communities without stigmatizing those who are there and what could be more stimulating than your personal style on the track in front of thousands of people?

After a BA in English Literature and an MA in Creative Writing, I entered the world of publishing as a proofreader, working my way up to editor. My career so far has taken me to some amazing places and I’m excited to see where I can go with Texere and TMM.

