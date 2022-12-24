The Powerful Meaning Behind the Dresses in Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’

As “Women Talking” costume designer Quita Alfred prepared for the critically acclaimed film, she often sent director Sarah Polley photos she encountered of the so-called #cottagecore aesthetic.

“It was funny, like, ‘Oh, on page 72 of vogue magazine…” and we laughed because, yeah, it’s appealing in so many ways, but what it meant to us was so different,” she says.

The film – based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews (and Inspired by a True Story) – chronicles eight women from two families across three generations, who hold a clandestine meeting in a hay barn and, after discovering that local women have repeatedly been victims of horrific crimes committed by the men in their settlement unnamed nun (Mennonite in the book), deliberate to stay and fight or go to a world that is completely alien to them.

The women are illiterate (only boys can go to school), but share, debate, hesitate and decide while dressed in Mennonite ‘regular dress’. The traditional trapeze silhouette with puffed sleeves, cinched waist, midi length, often covered in floral prints, has now been translated – or co-opted, as fashion is wont to do – into glossy editorials, TikTok trends and the this writer’s closet, under the guise of #cottagecore.

“We had a lot of conversations about this look, when in fact [the traditional dress] was meant to be repressive, as a form of submission,” Alfred says, “to remind women of their submission to their God, their men and their families – which was really ironic, then, when you saw fashion spreading all over this beautiful ‘boho’ [styles.]”

Left to right: Mejal (Michelle McLeod), Greta (Sheila McCarthy), Neitje (Liv McNeil, back), Mariche (Jessie Buckley, front), Salomé (Claire Foy), Autje (Kate Hallett, sitting on the ground), Ona ( Rooney Mara) and Agata (Judith Ivey) in the hayloft. Photo: Michael Gibson/Courtesy of Orion Releasing LLC

Alfred grew up in Manitoba, Canada, which has been home to various Mennonite communities for over a century, so she had a fundamental knowledge of them. Through her extensive historical research and outreach to people in the community (or who have left it), she even amassed over 500 authentic Mennonite dresses for women (and overalls for men), which fitted background actors.

The concept of “plain dress” is about showing up “modestly and without superfluous elements of pride to your dress,” says Alfred. “Live simply – these dresses are made to make the wearer disappear, to deny the flesh, to ward off temptation, in a way, to remind them of their place, literally and figuratively.”

For the film, Polley and cinematographer Luc Montpellier opted for an overall “desaturated” tone and color palette, to further emphasize conformity in community, as well as the timelessness of adversity and repression. women face in a patriarchal environment. There is a moment of surprise, when viewers realize the film is set in 2010 and not in the distant past.

“I’ve heard a lot of people talk about the period vibe of the movie or the ‘period costumes’ and I try to do that graciously, but I always forcefully remind people that these aren’t costumes. vintage,” says Alfred. “These women really live like that, even today.”

Rooney, Ivey and Foy have a chat with director Sarah Polley. Photo: Michael Gibson/Courtesy of Orion Releasing LLC

Staying authentic to the ordinary dress ethos presented a challenge for the costume designer to differentiate the characters, “so I divided the families into moods rather than personalities,” Alfred explains.

In the Friesen family, fiery Salomé (Claire Foy) maintains her resolute stance to fight for her children’s future. Ona (Rooney Mara), pregnant and thoughtful, carefully considers the options and asks the important questions. Matriarch Agata (Judith Ivey) watches over the brood, while young niece Neitje (Liv McNeil) enjoys herself while the adults talk.

“In my mind, their moods and temperaments leaned towards intellect rather than instinct,” Alfred explains, “so for them I chose pure colors – blues and purples – and small repeating patterns and lines. I use the word ‘electric’ a lot; I don’t know why it came to mind, but it’s busy and moving forward.”

The Loewen family fights back, with Mariche (Jesse Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”) pushing to stay in the only home she knows, despite her abusive everyday reality. His teenage daughter Autje (Kate Hallett) plays with Neitje in the rafters, while quietly rebellious younger sister Mejal (Michelle McLeod) struggles to be heard between puffs of her cigarette.

“In my mind, their temperaments were more their reactions, and their temperaments leaned more toward instinct than intellectual,” Alfred explains. “So for them, I chose more colors found directly in nature, like what we associate with foliage and leaves: browns and greens and colors like that. Their patterns were much more swirly and murky – except for Mejal, who was quite expressive. She’s fiery and she had a lot to say.”

Augustus (Ben Whishaw, left) documents the meeting, as women are not allowed to learn to read or write. Photo: Michael Gibson/Courtesy of Orion Releasing LLC

Alfred also used his connections and ingenuity to authentically source the fabrics for the bespoke dresses for the main cast.

Scroll to continue

“There are ordinary fabric stores [in southern Manitoba] which have entire private sections that are only accessible to Hutterite and Mennonite colonies,” says Alfred, explaining that Mennonite families will go out and buy entire rolls of the same fabric to make identical dresses for entire families.

But not everyone has access to the sequestered sides of these fabric stores.

“In true Manitoba fashion, everyone is two degrees apart from you,” Alfred says. “I called a colleague, who called her mother, who had a friend, who called the guy. Then I had worked with someone who worked on the other side of the store in Winnipeg, who called the man who ran the Mennonite colony.” Her helpful contacts also referred her to artisans who helped her make costumes for the film.

“I bought the fabric quite early thinking of her because it spoke to me about things that were happening below the surface,” Alfred says, of the design of Mariche’s dress (far right). Photo: Michael Gibson/Courtesy of Orion Releasing LLC

The expressive prints, rich colors and even highlights of each character’s robes light up or darken, in keeping with the passionate talk that peaks and tumbles, as night draws near – when the men of the colony return from the city -.

“It was Luc’s beautiful lighting that helped me achieve this,” says Alfred, who sent fabric samples to Montpellier for lighting tests during preparation. She also used her phone to desaturate the lighting by up to 75% to determine the ideal composite of textures.

Alfred points out that all the dresses, in pure Mennonite fashion, are made of polyester, with the exception of the low-key nonconformist and chain-smoker Mejal: her striking maroon hibiscus-print dress, with a square neckline, is actually radiates – from the public side of the fabric store.

“Because it was a beautiful motive”, says Alfred, to make the exception. “Simple as that.”

The construction of the dresses, however, was not so simple. The subtly distinctive details on the bodices – the precise pleats, delicate gathers and paneling – took the costume team 40 hours per look.

Flinty eldest Scarface Janz (Frances McDormand, below) – who stubbornly refuses to leave – has the most elaborate dress of them all.

Scarface Janz (Frances McDormand). Photo: Michael Gibson/Courtesy of Orion Releasing LLC

“In our minds, she was a seamstress, so I wanted her details to be quite fussy, to show a bit of pride,” says Alfred, who illustrated the trait in one of the very few ways Janz could express it. “Her bodices were quite fussy; lots of detail with small patterns and precise angles.”

Out of respect for Mennonite culture and for the authenticity of the characters, Alfred avoided taking creative license in the costumes. However, it incorporated a functional freedom, which was suggested by McDormand, who also produced the film: adding pockets. McDormand had worn a garment with a Shaker pocket before, which dates back centuries, and suggested the idea. The principle is part of the culture of history.

“Shakers are very practical people,” says Alfred. “We created these teardrop pockets, with a tie around the waist.”

The pockets have also proven extremely functional for filming needs, especially during the pandemic.

“The actors had to take care of their own masks. We put mic packs in the pockets. The actors put their side in there,” Alfred explains. “Fran’s idea was brilliant, practical and fantastic. In true Mennonite fashion in my experience. Problem solved, simply.”

“Women Talking” opens in select theaters Friday, December 23, 2022 and worldwide Friday, January 27, 2023.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.