Parents of Oakville school students threaten legal action over teachers’ dress code

A group of parents whose children are students at Trafalgar High School in Oakville are threatening to take legal action against the local school board if it does not adopt a system-wide dress code for members Staff.

In two letters Sent to the Halton District School Board (HDSB) through an attorney this week, parents asked the board to “cease and desist” from interfering with a dress code, saying it’s a function of the school council.

The correspondence is in response to a months-long controversy linked to a teacher who made headlines around the world for wearing large prosthetic breasts in class, which has been called “disturbing” for parents.

Legal counsel for three guardians, Rishi Bandhu, told 900 CHML Hamilton today its customers have been “meeted with silence” by the HDSB following repeated attempts to have their concerns addressed on an issue they consider “lewd”.

“It’s pornographic. It’s inconsistent with the student dress code and it’s really not about gender identity or gender expression,” Bandhu said.

“It seems to be, according to the parents, more a matter of fetish expression and it’s not a human rights issue as far as we can see.”

One HDSB School Board Review in early November, recommended against adopting a dress code for staff members, suggesting this could potentially trigger human rights abuses.

It is clear from the above analysis that implementing a formal staff dress code or grooming standards would likely expose the council to considerable liability, said the joint statement by Superintendent Sari Taha and the Director of education Curtis Ennis.

The HDSB had considered a dress code when the Trafalgar High affair first came to light, but decided against it, saying in the report that it was important to recognize the impact of dress code policies on members of the transgender community.

School board leaders also said that since their collective agreement with teachers expired in August, nothing new has been signed and they have their hands tied as they are unable to adjust. working conditions during these negotiations.

Under the Halton District School Board’s existing collective agreement with its unionized workers, the board can implement a dress code if a staff member’s appearance poses a real threat to their business “which is more important than the employee rights.

The Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) told Global News in early December that it had provided a professional standards report to the province’s Minister of Education regarding teacher dress. of Oakville.

On Monday, Stephen Lecce addressed the issue at an independent press conference, saying the HDSB has an “obligation” to ensure classrooms are “safe and respectful places”.

“So I don’t think the board administration has done that to date,” Lecce chided.

“I believe the Ontario College of Teachers has corroborated this principal and said the board has the authority to enforce these standards. So I expect them to.

Rishi, who has a child who attends Trafalgar High, insists her clients’ stance on the issue is not a matter of gender expression, but simply a matter of dress and that all people in Ontario have the right to express their gender in the workplace.

“We want to know why the pupils’ dress code is not being enforced, but the board continually says it’s not a problem for parents. It is an operational problem. It’s a question of human resources,” Bandhu said.

“In fact, ‘mind your own business’, and our view is that is neither appropriate nor legal.”

Supt. Human Resources HDSB reiterated in a statement to Global News on Friday that the board was still bound by a “statutory freeze” prohibiting changes to working conditions without “any collective agreement in effect.”

Taha said the council’s obligations under the Ontario Human Rights Code state that even if a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory reasons and in good faith, it would likely be found to be discriminatory.

“As a result, even a truly reasonable, non-discriminatory dress code or grooming standards would most likely fail to achieve the HDSB’s intended goal of being an employer that fosters a culture of professionalism, respect, fairness and fairness. ‘inclusion,” Taha insisted in an email. .

An HDSB spokesperson is asking affected students to start a dialogue with a ‘trusted adult’, including a teacher, educational assistant, social worker, child and youth worker, school administration or a school guidance counselor about any concerns.