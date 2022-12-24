Wedding Dresses Choose You | Pilot Club Bridal Showcase
I don’t know anyone else, but growing up I always had a vision in my head of what my wedding dress would look like. Think lots of tulle and lots of princess. Fast forward to my current wedding dress and it looked nothing like my vision. It was okay because it was perfect.
That’s the weird thing about wedding dresses. They choose you. You don’t choose them. I still remember going shopping with my mother. I had tried on maybe 10 dresses, all of them gorgeous, but none were the only ones. Then the woman in the shop handed me a simple strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline and a single flower at the waist. The moment I looked in the mirror, I knew. It was the dress.
It’s hard to put into words how it feels to find the perfect dress for the perfect day. Putting on something that instantly makes you feel magical is something you have to experience.
As we head into wedding season, Victoria is blessed with several amazing local options when it comes to wedding dress shopping. All About the Dress is located on US 77 and is owned by Christina Tidwell. I’ve known Christina for many years, and she has an amazing eye not only for wedding dresses, but for fashion in general. All About the Dress has tons of options for all occasions. Weddings, proms or pageants, they have you covered from head to toe. From jewelry to shoes to accessories, they have it all.
I also love that you can book an appointment with a stylist who will help you put together your complete look.
I can tell you that shopping for wedding dresses can be exceptionally overwhelming. When looking at hundreds of beautiful dresses, it’s almost impossible to know where to start. Having a stylist to help takes a lot of the stress off.
A professional will know what size and silhouette will best suit your body and know exactly where to get it from. At this point, you can just sit down and enjoy a glass of champagne.
Another great local option would be Maison Chic Bridal & Special Occasion. Located just down the street in Cuero, Maison Chic was established in 2012 by owner Renee Mueller. It also has a fantastic selection of beautiful wedding dresses. Opening this boutique was the Houston native’s dream and it shows. While preparing for your big day, you can book the exclusive Bridal Salon, which offers a private dressing room, a professional consultant and, of course, a cold drink of your choice.
While in Cuero, I highly recommend checking out The Venue on Church Street. Located right in the heart of the city, this venue offers a fun combination of rustic and New Orleans elegance in a beautiful and unique historic building. It’s a two-story venue with an open second floor overlooking the dance floor so none of your guests should miss the action and a courtyard where the bride and groom can sneak in for some quiet time between young people. married. I actually attended a wedding at this venue and it was beautiful. It is certainly unique and definitely worth a visit.
So, as you think about all the many things that go into a wedding, from dresses to food to venues to music, I’m going to offer this advice to all brides-to-be. Enjoy! It’s too easy to get bogged down and stress over the details. At the end of the day, a wedding should be fun. It will pass and no one will remember the imperfect details or how your veil started to fall halfway down the aisle.
Take your time to really experience the preparations. Try on all the dresses. Visit as many sites as you want. Definitely do tastings at all your favorite restaurants as potential caterers.
The truth is, it will all be over before you know it.
