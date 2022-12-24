Blake Lively is the most influential fashion celebrity of 2022





Over the past 12 months, we have been treated to some memorable fashion moments. But the most popular of all? Blake Lively’s Met Gala appearance. The actress’ stunning Versace dress, which transformed on the red carpet from color to color, was crowned the most influential celebrity moment of 2022 in a study by digital agency Media Vision, which looked at more than 200 fashion moments and their search volumes, engagements and social media stats to calculate the most influential moment. Sean ZanniGetty Images For the 2022 Met Gala theme — “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” and dress code for “Gilded Glamour” — Lively wore a New York-inspired Atelier Versace gown. At the start, the actress walked the red carpet in a shimmering rose gold dress with an extravagant bow, which paid homage to the Empire State Building and New York’s intricate architecture. GothamGetty Images The arc then unfolded to transform into a cascading blue train, inspired by the changing color of the Statue of Liberty over the years. Its tiered, seven-spoked crown also paid homage to the famous statue, while the blue train featured elements of the constellation scenery at Grand Central Station. Theo WargoGetty Images Theo WargoGetty Images Another Met Gala moment made it into the top 10 most influential, with Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress in second place. She was closely followed by her sister Kourtney Kardashian, thanks to the Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress she wore to marry Travis Barker in Italy. John ShearerGetty Images Florence Pugh’s viral Valentino dress came in fourth place, in the brand’s popular bright pink hue. She wore the dress to the brand’s couture show in Rome and consequently shut down bodyshamers after the dress sparked debate over its transparency. JULIAN DE ROSAGetty Images Fashion Week moments dominated the rest of the top 10, with Bella Hadid spraying the Coperni dress in Paris, Kate Moss on the Bottega Veneta catwalk in Milan and a front-row appearance from Julia Fox making the cut. Royal fashion was also on the list, with the Princess of Wales’ choice of earrings for the Queen’s funeral also named. Loic VenanceGetty Images The Met Gala will return on the first Monday in May 2023, dedicated to the late Lagerfeld.

