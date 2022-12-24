Save up to $100 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Fashion
Although it feels like 2022 has just begun, 2023 is right around the corner. We have a lot to look forward to in the New Year, but there’s one more important thing we need to take care of before we start making resolutions: our New Year’s Eve outfit!
Luckily, Saks Fifth Avenue is hosting an amazing event right now that will have you ringing in the new year in designer gear. Through December 24, you can get up to $100 off full-price items with code JOY22SF. During this online-only event, qualifying purchases over $200 will receive $50 off, while qualifying purchases over $400 will receive $100 off! See our favorites for NYE below!
This Trina Turk dress
This sequin mini screams New Year’s Eve with its sparkly design. Add the feather-trimmed hem and sleeves and you have an unforgettable look. Be sure to take a few laps in the photo booth!
Get the Trina Turk Uhura Feather and Sequin Mini Dress (originally $598) for only $498 with code JOY22SF for a limited time at Saks Fifth Avenue!
This Love Generation Jumpsuit
Shine all night long in this sequin three-quarter sleeve jumpsuit. Try it with a pair of stilettos or even dress it up a bit with sneakers!
Get the Generation Love Meadow sequin jumpsuit (originally $395) for only $345 with code JOY22SF for a limited time at Saks Fifth Avenue!
That Bronx and Banco dress
Going on a fancy affair? A floor-length dress is the way to go, but that doesn’t mean you should skip the shine. The colorful sequin dress is going to be iconic!
Get the Bronx and Banco Farah Sequin Strapless Dress (originally $950) for only $850 with code JOY22SF for a limited time at Saks Fifth Avenue!
This Five Seven dress
If you want something a little less glitzy and more Hollywood timeless, this red (or black!) sleeveless dress with its asymmetrical skirt and exaggerated bows will capture your heart!
Get the Cinq Sept Drina sleeveless dress (originally $695) for only $595 with code JOY22SF for a limited time at Saks Fifth Avenue!
This Cynthia Rowley dress
You can also opt for another timeless and trendy winter trend: velvet! This crushed velvet short-sleeved dress is the perfect blend of casual and dressy!
Get the Cynthia Rowley – Crushed Velvet Midi Dress (originally $395) for only $345 with code JOY22SF for a limited time at Saks Fifth Avenue!
Looking for something else? Discover more fashion in this limited time promotion at Saks here!
