12 Unforgettable Style Moments of 2022

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe dress

One of the most controversial fashion moments of the year came at the Met Gala, with Kardashian wearing the dress Monroe wore to serenade John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday. Kardashian was accused of damaging the vintage Bob Mackie dress which, despite its historic stock, was right on trend today. As Kardashian told Vogue“Nowadays everyone wears see-through dresses, but back then it wasn’t. In a way, it’s the original nude dress. That’s why it was so shocking.”

For Professor Andrew Groves of the Westminster Menswear Archive at the University of Westminster, it was more of a supernatural dimension: “Dress curators sometimes speak of clothes being ‘haunted’ by their former owners”, said he told BBC Culture. clothes are reshaped, molded and even stained, forcing, as the philosopher Georges Didi-Huberman noted, the recognition not only of the present object but of the absent body. -think of Kim’s stature and legacy as a fashion and cultural icon of our time” for better or worse.

Big Mule Energy

Artist David Hockney meeting King Charles may seem like an unlikely fashion moment as stylish as the king of pool scenes. But Bright yellow Hockneys Crocs Charles not only delighted “Your yellow galoshes! Beautifully chosen”, he apparently commented, they also rang with the mule background music. From Kim Jones sending mules down a catwalk outside The Pyramids for Dior, to Birkenstocks’ Boston clogs being the most popular shoe of the year on Lyst, this has been a big year for backless shoes.

“The popularity of the mule is a testament to the fact that dress codes are being relaxed and comfort is becoming a cornerstone of the modern men’s wardrobe,” said Jian DeLeon, co-founder of the Instagram account. muleboyz, tells BBC Culture. Fellow Muleboy Noah Thomas agrees: “As dress codes continue to change, versatile products are becoming a borderline necessity. That’s why the commercial nature at the front and the party at the back of the mule is what makes it perfect for this current climate.”