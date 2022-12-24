Best of BoF: Calculating Fashion Sustainability





Fashion has been talking about sustainability for years, but with the urgency of the climate crisis increasingly visible and workers continuing to bear the brunt of global economic uncertainty, 2022 has revealed the gap that still exists between rhetoric and the real change. In fact, widespread inaction by the world’s biggest fashion companies is overshadowing progress, according to the BoF’s second annual Sustainability Index. There are pockets of movement, from the booming market for material innovation to growing interest in services like resale and repair, which help keep clothes in circulation longer. But this year also tested their potential to really move the needle, as innovative new materials like plant-based leathers faced their own greenwashing reckoning and second-hand platforms became the newest accessory. trendiest of fast fashion. Perhaps the biggest change of all this year has been a burgeoning regulatory crackdown on both sides of the Atlantic. European authorities have put major brands and retailers under the microscope for their green marketing claims, while California’s statewide ban on toxic chemicals forever has underscored how many brands still use hazardous substances to make their clothes. As attention to the industry continues to grow, the drive to regulate fashion promises to continue its momentum through 2023. (Instagram/Shutterstock) Can fashion stop greenwashing?: Big brands are changing the way they talk about sustainability following a regulatory crackdown in Europe. But exactly how companies should be required to substantiate their eco-marketing claims remains hotly debated. (Md Manik/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) How can we live? : For garment workers, it’s worse than the pandemic: The rising cost of living and increasingly precarious work are trapping the low-wage workers who fuel the fashion industry under overwhelming pressure, reports Sarah Kent from Dhaka. Widespread inaction on sustainability overshadows progress of top fashion companies: According to the BoF Sustainability Index 2022, efforts to transform the fashion industry in line with global ambitions to curb climate change and establish more responsible business practices by 2030 have yet to gain enough momentum . (Pangaia/Stella McCartney/Nanushka via Instagram) The truth about vegan leather: Alternatives to leather have been spurred on as eco-innovation and dismissed as mere plastics, but the truth is more complicated than that and requires clearer marketing to avoid misleading consumers. (Sewing) Why Repair Services is a Growing Business: Brands are stepping up their in-store offerings and investors have bet millions on industry start-ups as interest in sustainability and resale drives demand to keep clothes looking good longer. Fashions Race for New Materials Download Case Study: Brands are pursuing a series of initiatives to adopt recycled textiles, regeneratively grown cotton and mushroom-based leather, but giving fashion’s main materials a lasting makeover still requires billions of dollars of investment and deeper and longer-term commitments on a large scale. BoF breaks down some of the key innovations, the companies leading the charge and the barriers to change. (Getty Pictures) What are the climate risks associated with fashion?: Efforts to avert catastrophic climate change are failing, according to reports from the UN’s COP27 climate summit. From cotton yields to forced labor, here’s what it means for fashion. (Getty Images/Getty Images) Why Fashion Still Uses Toxic Chemicals Forever: Brands from Canada Goose to Patagonia still rely on PFAS for performance attributes like waterproofing.

