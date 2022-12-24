Seminar explores Confucian thought and imperial court dress





Peng Lin, a professor at Tsinghua University, speaks during the webinar. [Photo provided to China Daily]

An academic symposium on traditional Chinese dress, hosted online by Tsinghua University and the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology on Dec. 17, provided new insight into the relationship between dress and etiquette in classical Chinese civilization. Peng Lin, director of the National Economic Research Center of Tsinghua University, delivered a speech in which he said that there is no country in the world where clothing is so closely linked with history, politics and culture than China. “This conference is the result of our cooperation with Beijing Fashion Institute of Technology, and we sincerely hope there will be at least one such conference every year in the future,” Peng said. Feng Shi, a researcher at the Institute of Archeology of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, pointed out in his speech at the symposium that the invention of textiles was not only for covering the body, but also for cultural communication, playing an important role in building the Chinese traditional knowledge system and even cosmology. “Textile is not just about making clothes, but also creating a unique Chinese culture, civilization and cosmology,” Feng said. Zhao Lianshang, a specially appointed professor at the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and also a researcher at the Institute of Ancient History, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, has systematically analyzed the costume system of the Ming Dynasty (1368 -1644) in his report, and summarizes the content, major changes, etiquette, and political reasons and motivations of mianfu during the reigns of Emperors Hongwu (1368-98), Yongle (1403-24), and Jiajing (1522- 66). Mianfu was the highest form of court dress in ancient China, worn by the royal family during ceremonies such as coronations.

