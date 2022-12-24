Famous fashion designer Emdad Hoque is no more





Prominent fashion designer and Vice Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB), Emdad Hoque, died in a private hospital in Dhaka city on Friday. He was 57 years old. Born in Urdu Road, Old Dhaka, Emdad Hoque entered the field of textile design as a designer and started writing for fashion periodicals. He completed his studies and joined the BRAC Silk Project before becoming a core member of Grameen. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. During his career spanning over two decades, the legendary designer has traveled the world, representing Bangladeshi fashion in several different settings, and was the founder of Studio Emdad, Director of Banglar Mela and Vice President of Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh. (FDCB). He has worked to promote women’s empowerment in Bangladesh through fashion. Emdad was diagnosed with kidney disease several years ago, after which he was forced to take a career break. He returned to his passion and continued his work with utmost dedication and zeal until the end. Emdad Hoque was hospitalized after complaining of breathing difficulties and was on life support for the last 50 days of his life. He breathed his last on Friday, around 2 p.m. His latest project, which involved working with khadi, is unfinished. His dear colleague, designer Shaibal Saha speaks fondly of the massive project he envisioned before his tragic death. “We hope we can continue his work with the same enthusiasm and zest for Bangladeshi fashion as him, but we hope we can fulfill his latest dream.” His namaz-e-janaza took place after the Isha prayer and he was buried at the Chawkbazar Shahi Jame Masjid.

