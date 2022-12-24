Edward Norton Really Dressed As Tom Cruise In ‘Magnolia’ For His Tech Billionaire’s ‘Glass Onion’ Flashback





While playing tech billionaire (and arguably Elon Musk’s replacement) Miles Bron in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Edward Norton took the opportunity to crack a good-natured joke at the expense of of Tom Cruise and one of his most famous on-screen characters. In a flashback that occurs approximately 80 minutes into the 140-minute feature film, several main characters meet and discuss their shared fates. It’s a key contextual moment in which Bron first meets characters (and possible suspects) played by Janelle Mone, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, and Dave Bautista. After a few moments, Bron arrives, wearing long hair and a black leather vest over a velvet shirt with the top buttons undone. If you found yourself thinking, “Hey, that sounds like Tom Cruise as Frank TJ Mackey in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1999 Oscar-nominated epic ‘Magnolia’,” well, you’d be right. Writer and director Johnson had no idea Norton was going to gently scratch the iconic movie star’s Oscar-nominated bend via her wardrobe choices. Johnson recently said Business Intern that Norton “and Jenny Eagan, our costume designer, came up with the look. I started cracking up. But then I thought, ‘Is this too much?’ I also thought, “What’s Paul going to think about this?” I hope he takes it in the right spirit. Norton’s costumes obviously weren’t meant to delve into the acclaimed ensemble melodrama of Cruise or Anderson, but it made sense in terms of a character who tends to steal work and credit from those around her. . Such casual stealing even applies to her wardrobe. Now that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” has debuted on Netflix after a week-long semi-wide theatrical engagement on Thanksgiving, audiences will get a chance to watch Johnson’s second Benoit Blanc thriller this Christmas. The “Miles Bron cosplays as TJ Mackey” bit is obviously more of a contextual joke as opposed to a major plot spoiler or character reveal. It is also the best type of reference. If the audience recognizes the piece, it’s a deserved laugh. However, those who don’t are not removed from the ongoing narrative, and the choice of costumes still makes sense in terms of the characters and the story being told.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/edward-norton-glass-onion-tom-cruise-magnolia-spoof/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos