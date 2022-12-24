Top Fashion Stories of the Week: December 23

This week, fashion has us excited. Louis Vuitton has shared a first look at its highly anticipated collaboration with Yayoi Kusama; Moncler Genius announced that it would be presented during London Fashion Week in February; and Chanel has confirmed that it will re-enact its Dakar Mtier d’Art show in Tokyo in June. While some brands looked to the future, others celebrated their accomplishments: Nike announced soaring revenue growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and Gucci cut the ribbon on its first-ever luggage storefront in Paris. Elsewhere, new customer service emails revealed that adidas is re-evaluating its partnership with Balenciaga, following the latter brand’s controversial Gift Shop campaign.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.

adidas ‘re-evaluates’ its partnership with Balenciaga





In the aftermath of Balenciaga’s controversial gift shop campaign, sneaker freaker recently posted screenshots of new customer service emails from Balenciaga and adidas indicating that pre-orders for the brands’ collaborative collection would be delayed or not fulfilled.

We have taken the time to reassess our partnership with Balenciaga and have decided to suspend all product launches until further notice, read the adidas email. Unfortunately, we will therefore not be able to honor your pre-order of the Balenciaga/adidas Stan Smith. Balenciaga’s email was murkier, telling customers that orders would be “delayed in shipping” and that previous tracking numbers were no longer correct.

According to the outlet, the customer who received the emails had recently received a pair of Balenciaga x adidas Triple-S, so the status of their partnership is most likely fluid.

Nike reported skyrocketing revenue growth in its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results





Nike, Inc. announced on Wednesday itsfinancial results for the 2023 financial yearfor its second quarter ending November 30, revealing one of its best quarterly revenue growth in more than a decade.

The company’s revenue increased to US$13.3 billion, an increase of 17% over last year’s figure. The number, which topped an estimate of $12.57 billion, marks Nike’s best report in 42 quarters, aside from a 95% growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 when retail stores opened after pandemic shutdowns. In North America, Nike’s largest market, sales increased 30%; however, numbers in China, the brands’ most profitable market, were down 3% due to COVID restrictions. Nike’s margins were squeezed, primarily due to increased markdowns to liquidate inventory, unfavorable changes in net foreign exchange rates and increased freight and logistics costs. The company’s gross margin fell 300 basis points to 42.9%, and revenue for the quarter would have been flat compared to 2021.

Louis Vuitton has unveiled a first look at its upcoming collaboration with Yayoi Kusama





Louis Vuitton is ready to put polka dots front and center in its upcoming collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The collaboration will fuse the French Maison’s iconic shapes with Kusama’s iconographic designs and million-dollar brushstrokes. The brand is set to roll out a legion of ready-to-wear, accessories, leather goods and even fragrances as part of the collaboration. Ahead of its launch, Steven Meisel shot a series of campaign images featuring Gisele Bndchen, Liya Kebede, Devon Aoki, Christy Turlington and Anok Yai.

The first products are set to release on January 1, 2023 in Japan and China as a pre-launch while all 460 other Louis Vuitton stores worldwide will see a release of the collaboration on January 6, 2023.

Gucci has opened its first luggage store in Paris





Gucci has announced the official opening of its first autonomous luggage store in Paris. The luxury giant finds a new home on coveted Saint-Honor Street, inside a 2,900 square foot storefront that houses the full Gucci Valigeria line.

In a statement toWWD, CEO Marco Bizzarri details what the opening of the boutique means for Gucci. The opening of our first Gucci Valigeria boutique on rue Saint-Honor represents the next step in our ongoing strategy to strengthen our leadership in the travel category,” he said. “Gucci Valigeria is a powerful reminder of our Florentine roots and timeless craftsmanship.

Bizzarri has confirmed that the brand plans to open more luggage-only stores in “other iconic city destinations” in the future.

Fendi unveiled its state-of-the-art Tuscan factory





Fendi has lifted the curtain on its new factory in the Tuscan town of Bagno a Ripoli. The multi-faceted outpost was a collaborative project between the label’s specialist in-house architecture team and Milan-based architecture studio, Piuarch.

The strikingly contemporary, yet minimalist plant blends into its surroundings in a natural shade of warm tan, and its roof is covered in a lush garden. Inside, the innovative building houses a production warehouse, workshops, offices, a leather goods school and a restaurant.

Moncler Genius will be presented at London Fashion Week 2023





Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini collaborative project, Moncler Genius, will be showcased during London Fashion Week in February.

The French luxury brand launched the Genius label in 2018, with the intention of integrating the works of the industry’s leading creators and designers into Moncler’s DNA. In the past, Genius has worked with the likes of CSM graduate DingYun Zhang, Craig Green and Palm Angels.

The Moncler Genius show will take place on February 20, 2023. Ruffini has yet to announce the list of talents that will feature in this upcoming collection.

the Christian Dior: creator of dreams The exhibition has arrived in Tokyo





After being acclaimed for his Parisian performance, heChristian Dior: creator of dreamsthe exhibition is making its way to Tokyo.

The exhibition will further amplify Dior’s influence in Japan, one of the French brand’s strongest markets. In homage to the country, the showcase includes a new scenographic narrative, designed by architect Shohei Shigematsu, which highlights more than 75 years of the brand’s couture creations, alongside traditional Japanese cultural elements.

In an interview withAFPexplained Shigematsu, “When Dior makes a skirt, there is a structure and then the fabric is laid over it. I was asked to create a traditional Japanese structure, so I thought of shoji screens, for example, which have a wooden structure and are covered with paper.

theChristian Dior: creator of dreams begins is now open at the Tokyo Museum of Contemporary Art. It will remain visible until May 28, 2023.

Chanel will reenact its previous Dakar Métiers d’Art show in Tokyo





In view of the success of the Dakar 2022/23 Mtier dArt Collection, Chanel has announced that it will resume the show in Tokyo in 2023.

The collection debuted at the former Palais de Justice in Dakar, Senegal on December 6. The line, which showcases rich colors and bead and sequin embroidery, is very Chanel, with its fair share of flared trousers in the House’s heritage tweeds. .

The Dakar show drew high profile audiences, with attendees including house spokesperson Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Whitney Peak, Nile Rodgers, Princess Caroline of Monaco and her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi. Notably, the show was part of a three-day cultural program in the Senegalese city.

The Chanel show in Tokyo will take place on June 1, 2023.