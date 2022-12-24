Fashion
Game defends dress 12-year-old wore to Diddy’s twins’ Sweet 16th
Rapper, The Game, recently shared a photo originally posted by his 12-year-old daughter, Cali Taylor, to Instagram and the backlash was swift.
The preteen was attending asweet 16 birthdayfor the twin daughters of rapper Diddys.
In the photo, the girl is wearing a metallic silver mini dress with a white fur coat hanging over her shoulders. She is kneeling on one knee and staring at the camera in a seemingly innocent pose that has irritated some viewers.
The Game’s daughter quickly caught the eye after posting her outfit on Instagram.
When Cali uploaded the photo to her social media, the first person to comment said: You’re way too young and way too young. [too] pretty of a girl to feel the need to dress that way. You have light in you, my darling! Be different, don’t try to be like everyone else!
Another person agreed, posting, This is just weird. No 12 year old should be allowed on Instagram let alone post pictures like this. This Instagrammer even ended his comment with the hashtag #SaveOurChildren.
The Game acknowledged that his baby girl was growing up in hisown photo repost
Someone please tell the LORD to help her She was only 2 a week ago Now my baby is 12 growing up and it won’t stop, did you he captioned the message.
He also apparently knew her mature outfit might cause controversy, so he added a disclaimer to the post that read, Before the internet came to the INTERNETn, me and her mom both agreed to let her do her makeup for the young and beautiful @the_combs_twins sweet 16 birthday.
The Game was then forced to further defend his daughter’s outfit choice.
After hearing about the comments about his daughter’s choice of dress, The Game took to the comments section of an article by The Shade Room to defend his baby girl and her mother.
He praised Tiffney Cambridge, his ex-fiancée who he shares California with and a son, King.
“Tiffney is a teacher with a master’s degree and 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent and very capable of raising our daughter to be awesome even though I wasn’t in the picture,” he wrote. .
He further explained that Tiffney called me and asked if my daughter could wear the dress in the photo to the twins’ party.
“After talking to her at length for over an hour about this, I agreed to let my daughter rock [the dress]being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week.
He pointed out with precision that his daughter’s outfit reflected nothing but her style, stating that she was a straight student, not that it should matter to anyone but Cali herself!
Related stories from YourTango:
On a final note, the protective dad added, The twins had a futuristic birthday theme and my baby wanted to look good and be full of confidence to support his friends’ celebration.
I am her father and her protector, and she is and always will be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays and thank you for your opinions on a child who belongs to the United States, but we understand.
Some Instagrammers praised the rapper for being a good dad while others took issue with the implication that her child’s upbringing and working mother made her the best qualified to make a decision.
However, what critics failed to realize is that, regardless of anything else, the fact that Tiffney gave birth to the girl means she is the best candidate to help her daughter make her own decisions. !
NyRee Ausleris a writer from Seattle, Washington and author of seven books. It covers lifestyle, entertainment and news, as well as workplace navigation and social issues.
