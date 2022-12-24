How fiercely independent fashion brand Tissa Fontaneda survived and thrived

Tissa Fontaneda outside her London store in Marylebone Lane, London, UK Kevin Rozario

The high-end and luxury fashion sectors are increasingly dominated by multinational conglomerates with huge marketing budgets like Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) and Kering Group, owner of Gucci, still mired in controversy over the misjudged messages from Balenciaga. However, many savvy consumers are turning to independent fashion brands that stand out from the crowd.

With roots in haute couture and a strong signature identity in the form of the leather bubble bag, Tissa Fontaneda has found a USP she can leverage that has attracted big names that are a bit sophisticated. They include royalty like the Queens of Spain and Jordan, Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano and Rania al Abdullah respectively, as well as Australian actor Cate Blanchett.

The handbag and accessories brand was founded by Munich-born Tissa Fontaneda in 2010, after honing her skills at Daniel Swarovski in Paris as a design assistant to Rosemarie Le Gallais and Herv Leger, followed by a long stint with the Spanish luxury brand Loewe (100% owned by LVMH since 1996) in the mid-1990s. In Madrid, she developed the Thierry Mugler handbag collections (via Loewes production) then became brand product manager.

It was the creative era before big corporations took over the fashion industry and turned luxury into big business, Fontaneda told Forbes.com.

Although he has worked with big names in fashion, the designer decided to go it alone more than ten years ago. Opening its flagship store in the heart of London’s trendy Marylebone just before Covid-19 hit was another leap into obscurity, but it appears to have paid off in 2022.

I recently caught up with Fontaneda across the cobbled lane from her London boutique to find out how the brand survived the relentless pressures of the fashion industry, not to mention the Covid downturn, and maintained its position on the market.

The fashion business has changed since your days in Paris and Madrid in the 90s, how come?

In luxury, the handbag business was so different. The creators had their own personality, it was not at all the same thing. Whether it was Saint Laurent or Lacroix, each had their own approach. We also had artisans in Spain with skills you couldn’t begin to imagine. He wasn’t all about business and money like it is today.

The SS23 collection was presented during Paris Fashion Week. It includes signature styles and new … [+] shapes with prices from 80 for accessories and from 430 for bags. Tissa Fontaneda

So, do you think creativity has taken a hit?

Yes. It was centralized without taking into account the fundamental values ​​of the labels. Today, there is a uniformity of looks; it is because the personality of brands is disappearing. It’s a sad development for me as a designer. Normally, when you produce a collection of handbags, you start with an idea, followed by the prototype, then production. Now the process is adapted to what the production can do.

Production efficiency, however, generates huge profits for these companies; Bernard Arnault (CEO of LVMH) has just become still the richest man in the world. Isn’t that just a sign of the times?

Indeed, the organization of production today makes it possible to manufacture thousands of luxury bags with a much larger margin than in the past. It’s nice that they can make so much money, but it’s a business model, not a creative one. And that’s not what I want to do.

What is your vision of luxury handbags?

Let me give you an example. An American came into the store the other day and she said it was frustrating for her, when she was traveling through Europe, that all the luxury shops look the same. She was delighted to discover mine because it is so different. We find that a lot; people want something that stands out and stands out to Something.

But being independent is always financially risky in fashion. Is it worth it?

I started this whole business with 50,000 people and our growth has been entirely organic, with investments from friends and family. We can’t spend a lot of money on publicity, which these days can also lead to copywriting, so getting our name out there wasn’t easy.

Still, we have become quite widely distributed and expect to end the year with 25% growth. Our largest distribution markets are Germany, UK, Switzerland and Austria; with a few points of sale in North America; and we are now looking to expand into South America. I would like to create a new company owning our distribution where I do not necessarily have the majority of the shares in order to be able to concentrate on the development of the stores.

A chain store is the way to go, then?

A brand like mine needs its own stores, it’s vital. We are a label that needs to be presented and explained. We are not a department store brand because, although our prices are high, we do not match designer brands, while niche fashion brands tend to position themselves at a different level. We do well in multi-brand fashion retailers, for example in high-end ski resorts and luxury hotel boutiques where there are a lot of tourists. It’s something we focus on.

Do you have specific locations in mind for new stores?

There are several places on my wish list, of course. An example is Madrid, where we have a showroom, and which is becoming a hot city, especially since the pandemic, thanks to the way the municipality treated small businesses during this period. Many investors have been attracted by the capital considered to be dynamic, and several luxury hotels have opened, for example, the Rosewood and the Four Seasons where we are now present. The city is a connection point for South Americans who are big shoppers.

Queen Rania of Jordan carries the Rock Me bag by Tissa Fontaneda. Tissa Fontaneda

Why did you choose London for your first flagship store?

First of all, I love London; it is a melting pot of so many things that the whole world encounters here. But London is also free from the constraints that one might find in Paris or Milan where they have strong fashion traditions. I think London is much more open to niche brands, and we already had wholesale distribution here. As I was about to take the plunge Brexit came around and I felt like it was a big risk so in the end I opened through a partner commercial in Marylebone, unfortunately just when the pandemic arrived. Nevertheless, we are still standing and the store is a success.

And can the bags alone generate income in this trendy part of town?

This year we added ready-to-wear to develop a lifestyle look but we are not a clothing brand so we are looking for our way. In the meantime, we’ve brought in other independent brands that we love that fit the Tissa Fountain watch. We are creating our own mini-concept store at a time when multi-brand fashion boutiques are disappearing.

Being independent gives you that freedom, but with so many concept stores in decline, is that the right strategy?

Today, you can dress amazingly at Zara, but it’s the accessories like the handbags that make the difference. Not everyone wants to look like a footballer’s wife. For the most demanding, it’s not about the logo, it’s about the beauty of the line. I am determined. The Tissa brand has the power to work, as the store in Marylebone shows. Collaborations with other designers would also be mutually beneficial as long as we are on the same page. We sell to women who are independent thinkers and not slaves to typical luxury brands.