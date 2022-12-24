Fashion
How do I accessorize my black dress for New Year’s Eve?
“I’m very excited to go to a New Year’s Eve party this year. I know people are going to dress up. I’ve made a vow to wear my fancy clothes again, for reasons beyond my own. both environmental and financial, but my go-to long-sleeved black dress begs for a bit of disguising. What will make my old dress modern and fresh?”
Rhiannon, Toronto
I think this is my favorite question of the year. I like your idea so much, Rhiannon (also, great name). Real people wear their best pieces all the time, and I’m so glad celebrities and royals are doing the same these days.
A black dress is “a shiny blank canvas,” says Nicholas Mellamphy, Toronto’s fancy dress king. Founder of the private shopper’s paradise Cabine in Yorkville, Mellamphy has dressed the cream of society and celebrities in Toronto (and NYC, LA and Paris). This fall, he worked with Kate Beckinsale on her fabulous props for TIFF.
Mellamphy believes in suffering for fashion. “If you’re too comfortable in your New Year’s Eve outfit, start over! This is my mission statement,” he declares, lamenting the pandemic era as a “terrible period of cozy dressing!
Fashion hyperbole aside, he’s right. It’s time to decorate the hallways! “People are hesitant to invest in a new dress, wondering if they’re going to get their money’s worth,” he says. “So I focused on accessories.” He quotes Shirley MacLaine’s “Steel Magnolias” line: “The only thing that separates us from animals is our ability to accessorize.”
Mellamphy’s first transformative idea is the pin. Yes, pin, not brooch, because both men and women wear pins and “the brooch seems outdated. I wore a pin on my tuxedo lapel at the CAFA awards. He just needed something. Pins can be found at all price points and are terrific vintage finds – Mellamphy believes their comeback is partly due to young second-hand shoppers unearthing treasures. But her top pin designer choice is Canadian Alan Anderson, who made a large dragonfly pin that Mellamphy sold to Sutton Stracke, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “It’s a statement off the shoulder of a black dress.”
Jewelry works too: Mellamphy prefers a classic earring. For necklaces, he says, “I like things that are a little tighter at the neck.” It points to a fancy necklace from Tiffany’s HardWear collection, made up of large chain links. “That’s my inspiration right now. It’s extravagant but almost casual. You can easily replicate this chunky chain look with costume jewelry.
Where Mellamphy suggests going all out is on the shoes. “Your shoes should be the whole New Year’s party!” He sends me a flurry of links to dreamy shoes in flamboyant colors as we talk, and I go through the feather and velvet confections – a killer retro silver pair from Aquazzura looks like the star of the show. golden age Carole Lombard could jump out of my phone in them. “You’re entering a new year, step up your shoe game!” Mellamphy cries.
Then I chat with Toronto stylist Rita Liefhebber. As Senior Style Director for Jenny Bird, she spends a lot of time thinking about how jewelry can enhance our appearance. Her top tip: “I love pairing a bold earring with a bold bracelet and not a necklace; it’s balanced,” she says. Specifically, “a big hoop or dangling earring, but not too long. Something like Jenny Bird’s Tome hoops or Nouveau Puff earrings. She’s a big fan of big armbands and wears them often. two at a time for maximum impact.
Continuing our footwear journey, Liefhebber suggests another, slightly more forgiving route to footwear than Mellamphy’s: the slingback or low-heeled mule. (I should note here that Mellamphy called me a quitter because I no longer wear the stilettos I used to wear.) “The pointed toe with a sheer black nylon gives the illusion of a leg longer and feels sleeker,” says Liefhebber. She points me to sculptural Amina Muaddi pumps from Ssense and a flotilla of more budget-friendly options at Browns and Aldo. She calls Browns Couture Nora, SJP Paley and Stuart Weitzman X-Crystal style for embellished black evening shoes with very walkable low heels.
Hair accessories are new this festive season and Liefhebber suggested a pretty black satin hair bow by Sophie Buhai. As for bags, she suggests a terrific soft clutch from Aldo called Specchio, for $80, or a slip-on clutch that sits beautifully on the wrist for a nice touch of novelty.
After that, stylish beauty choices can help you elevate your look (in the best way). Liefhebber loves a red lip with gravity, while Mellamphy says you can’t go wrong with an updo. “I like a tight bun, low on the back of the neck.”
With that, I wish everyone a happy and elegant new year and safe home.
Shop tips: Killer accessories to make any old dress feel party ready
Jenny Bird earrings, $150, jenny-bird.ca BUY NOW
Stylist Rita Liefhebber suggests accessorizing with bold, but not too long, earrings like this sculptural, curvy pair.
Browns Couture Shoes, $398, brownsshoes.com BUY NOW
Point toe, small heel, slingback and a touch of bling: party perfection.
Tiffany necklace, $3,400, tiffany.ca BUY NOW
A chunky chain link necklace like those in Tiffany’s Hardwear collection adds dramatic style with a little edge.
Naghedi bag, $285, naghedinyc.com BUY NOW
A slip pocket adds visual interest while holding all your evening essentials.
