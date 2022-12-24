an exploration of friendship in Seoul’s fashion industry





IIt’s a fight for survival behind the glitz and glamor of the fashion industry. As a new Netflix Korean drama The fabulous shows us, those who aren’t fierce enough to assert themselves among aggressive competition will fall through the cracks with a hard landing. Such is the unforgiving reality faced by this series’ four protagonists, who find solace and support in each other: wide-eyed publicist Pyo Ji-eun, freelance photo retoucher Ji Woo-min, fastidious designer Joseph and up-and-coming model Yeo. Seon-ho. As a PR manager for a luxury fashion brand, Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin) struggles to keep herself afloat. Between adhering to the demands of superiors, fairing from launch to launch and pleasing the recalcitrant media, she is almost out of breath. Woo-min (SHINees Minho), meanwhile, is aimless and jaded by the monotony of his photo editing work. He’s drawn to stay in the industry by its accompanying party scene: dimly lit clubs, pool parties, booze-filled functions. Joseph (Lee Sang-un) is a fashion designer, eager for innovative ideas in an effort to lead a new wave of trends before they are swept away by the frantic cycle. Meanwhile, Seon-ho (Park Hee-jung) struggles to stand out from a sea of ​​models before getting fired before he’s even had a chance to walk the runway. Despite the odds that seem to be stacking up relentlessly against our four leads, their love for their work outweighs everything. Ji-eun’s persistence, in particular, is inspiring and feels like a breath of fresh air in Chaes’ work, the firm and confident Ji-eun is a far cry from the bubbly, innocent characters in which she played. Rookie cops and A piece of your mind. Minho fits perfectly into Woo-min’s flashy life, which isn’t surprising considering his impressive background as an idol actor. The galvanic chemistry he shares with Chae onscreen both as friends and something more as Woo-min pursues a second chance at romance is easily the show’s most exciting aspect, even if the progression of their relationship has its cliché moments, like an attempt at sabotage by a jealous ex. Before The fabulous, Park Hee-jung was a model herself, which gives her the perfect basis for her performance as Yeo Seon-ho. Her remarkable performance here sheds a necessary light on the dehumanization of models and its harmful impact on these individuals. Park makes her acting debut on this show, and she unfortunately seems stiff and clumsy at times. But its nuanced portrayal signifies a promising future on the small screen. Lee Sang-un, however, doesn’t get a chance to imbue Joseph with the same nuance through writing that’s predictable at best and formulaic at worst. While it’s monumental for a queer character to appear so central to a Korean production, Joseph’s main traits are that he’s the verbose, effeminate diva of the group. None of these characteristics are inherently bad, but in the world of K-drama where queer representation is emerging more frequently than ever, hackneyed if not offensive portrayals such as Josephs continue to contribute to an inaccurate caricature of a diverse group. Safe to say The fabulous is far from the perfect K-drama. Millennial and Gen Z viewers in particular, however, should find something resonant in it, perhaps its message that young people, with plenty of life to live, are not alone in the struggle to find who we are and where we are in this world. As The fabulous tells us: adversity is temporary, but friendship, love and passion are eternal. The Fabulous is now streaming worldwide on netflix.

