Job Designer, Knitwear with Coach





Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of our hometown, we create beautiful things, built to last, so that you are you. -even. Coach is part of the Tapestry portfolio – a global house of brands committed to extending what is possible. Part of the Tapestry family, we are part of a global house of brands that has an unwavering optimism and is committed to being innovative and fully inclusive. Visit our people to learn more about Tapestry’s commitment to equity, inclusion and diversity. Primary objective: The designer will work with the Senior Director, Design – RTW to initiate fashion-driven concepts each season, reflecting the creative vision and aesthetic of the coach. You will be part of a dynamic and creative environment where you will collaborate with talented designers and cross-functional business partners. The successful candidate will use their design skills to… Collaborate with the Senior Director to create and refine knit designs from concept to sample samples in both women’s and men’s retail and outlet channels

Collaborate with design team on research boards and color palette.

Generate seasonal searches; both visual and vintage

Concept models for stylist appointments; both 3-dimensional and computer generated

Source seasonal yarns and work with knitwear suppliers on all fabric developments

Partner with Merchandising to research market trends and understand business needs

Responsible for meeting deadlines; ensure all design cards are completed accurately and delivered to development on time; ensure that all samples are available for product presentation and finalization.

Responsible for maintaining design integrity, high quality execution and timeliness throughout the development process from concept to commercialization.

Partner cross-functionally with merchandising, concept, print and product development on a regular basis; participate in meetings with cross-functional category partners. The accomplished individual will possess… Must possess a keen sense of fashion and have the ability to interpret trends

Must have knowledge of knit design and yarn technology

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to interact with a diverse group at all levels

Excellent sense of organization with attention to detail and follow-up

Must be flexible and easily adapt to change

Passion for returning to work and thirst for knowledge An outstanding professional will… Minimum 7 years of design experience, preferably in knitting

Bachelor’s degree in design or related field

Excellent hand drawing skills; ability to create both freeform clothing renders and character design renders

Ability to produce CAD technical drawings and strength in image manipulation

Experience in product development directly with factories; understanding of knitwear development, from concept to commercialization

Understanding of garment materials, construction and performance (i.e. a solid knowledge of fabric, material quality and how it will perform as a garment)

Understanding of garment fitting and ability to make adjustments independently on a model

Strong working knowledge of Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Microsoft Office Our skills for all employees Courage : Does not retain anything that needs to be said; provides current, direct, complete and “actionable” positive and corrective feedback to others; lets people know where they stand; deals with people’s problems about any person or situation (excluding direct reports) quickly and directly; not afraid to take negative action if necessary.

: Does not retain anything that needs to be said; provides current, direct, complete and “actionable” positive and corrective feedback to others; lets people know where they stand; deals with people’s problems about any person or situation (excluding direct reports) quickly and directly; not afraid to take negative action if necessary. Creativity : Comes up with lots of new and unique ideas; easily makes connections between previously unrelated concepts; tends to be seen as original and value-added in brainstorming contexts.

: Comes up with lots of new and unique ideas; easily makes connections between previously unrelated concepts; tends to be seen as original and value-added in brainstorming contexts. Client orientation: Dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; obtains first-hand information about customers and uses it to improve products and services; acts with customers in mind; establishes and maintains effective relationships with clients and earns their trust and respect.

Dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; obtains first-hand information about customers and uses it to improve products and services; acts with customers in mind; establishes and maintains effective relationships with clients and earns their trust and respect. Dealing with Ambiguity : Can deal effectively with change; can shift gears comfortably; can decide and act without seeing the big picture; is not upset when things are up in the air; doesn’t have to finish things before moving on; can comfortably handle risk and uncertainty.

: Can deal effectively with change; can shift gears comfortably; can decide and act without seeing the big picture; is not upset when things are up in the air; doesn’t have to finish things before moving on; can comfortably handle risk and uncertainty. Drive for results: We can count on him to successfully exceed the objectives; is consistently and consistently one of the top performers; very results-oriented; Firmly pushes self and others to achieve results.

We can count on him to successfully exceed the objectives; is consistently and consistently one of the top performers; very results-oriented; Firmly pushes self and others to achieve results. Meaning of interpersonal relationships : Gets along well with all kinds of people, up and down and sideways, inside and outside the organization; builds appropriate relationships; builds constructive and effective relationships; demonstrates diplomacy and tact; can comfortably diffuse even high tension situations.

: Gets along well with all kinds of people, up and down and sideways, inside and outside the organization; builds appropriate relationships; builds constructive and effective relationships; demonstrates diplomacy and tact; can comfortably diffuse even high tension situations. Learn on the fly: Learns quickly when faced with new problems; a relentless and versatile learner; open to change; analyzes both successes and failures to find clues for improvement; experiment and will try everything to find solutions; loves the challenge of unfamiliar tasks; quickly captures the essence and underlying structure of everything. Our skills for all People Managers Strategic agility : sees clearly ahead; can accurately anticipate consequences and future trends; possesses broad knowledge and perspective; is forward-looking; can articulately paint believable images and visions of possibilities and probabilities; can create competitive and revolutionary strategies and plans.

: sees clearly ahead; can accurately anticipate consequences and future trends; possesses broad knowledge and perspective; is forward-looking; can articulately paint believable images and visions of possibilities and probabilities; can create competitive and revolutionary strategies and plans. Develop direct and other reports: Provides challenging and demanding tasks and assignments; holds frequent development discussions; is aware of everyone’s career goals; formulates and executes compelling development plans; pushes people to accept development movements; take care of those who need help and improvement; cooperates with the organization’s development system; is a people builder.

Provides challenging and demanding tasks and assignments; holds frequent development discussions; is aware of everyone’s career goals; formulates and executes compelling development plans; pushes people to accept development movements; take care of those who need help and improvement; cooperates with the organization’s development system; is a people builder. Building effective teams : Merge people into teams as needed; builds strong morale and spirit in their team; shares victories and successes; promotes open dialogue; allows people to finish and be responsible for their work; defines success in terms of the whole team; creates a sense of belonging to the team. Coach is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer and we pride ourselves on hiring and developing the best people. All employment decisions (including recruiting, hiring, promotion, compensation, transfer, training, discipline and termination) are based on the qualifications of the candidate or employee with respect to the requirements of the position under study. These decisions are made without regard to age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic characteristics, race, color, creed, religion, ethnic origin, national origin, alienation, citizenship, disability, marital status, military status, pregnancy, or any other legally recognized protected basis prohibited by applicable law. Visit Coach at www.coach.com. BASE SALARY SCALE $84,000.00 TO $105,000.00 Annually

Click here – Summary of benefits in the United States

