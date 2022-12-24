Can 2023 be the year of “Nothingcore”?

If you were asked to describe this year’s fashion identity, could you? Perhaps, you will mention nostalgiacore, for the glorious revival of Y2K fashion; or perhaps you’d refer to fetishcore, for the influx of leather harnesses and latex catsuits that propelled BDSM-adjacent styles into the mainstream (thanks for your contributions, Julia Fox). Instagrams 2022 trending report said this would be the year of goblincore, and sure enough, fairycores grungier counterpart had its moment, but balletcore’s Miu Miu ballerinas, Barbiecore’s pink Valentino, the denim-all cowboycore, Gilded Age silhouettes also regencycore, and so on.

Thanks to TikTok’s fierce-for-you page and its sea of ​​fleeting engagements [insert any noun here]-basic trends will often reach an intense moment in the spotlight before just to disappear. So how can you decipher real gold from fool’s gold? Can quality apparel still emerge on its own, or does it still need an algorithm-friendly title to gain widespread appeal?

“The same strategies people use to try to go viral on TikTok, fashion uses to get noticed.” – Mandy Lee

Modern fashion is currently veiled by gadgetry, Mandy Lee, a Brooklyn-based fashion analyst and trend forecaster who operates on TikTok as @oldloserinbrooklyn, told Hypebeast. “The same strategies people use to try to go viral on TikTok, fashion uses to get noticed. It’s really crazy to see how fashion is shaping up to adapt to this new way of consuming.

Splattered across this veil is the exhausted four-letter term: core. Since its introduction in the fashion dictionary, the little-suffix-that-could has offered thousands of stylistic plans for micro-trends born on the Internet. Among them, some find subcultural success, such as cottagecore and Gothicboth of which have amassed cult followings in their own right, while others remain (rightly) reserved for their niche audiences: see bubblegumbitchcore or wild. Either way, there’s a core for everything. Anyone can create a kernel, and anything can be a kernel.

And all it takes is one viral moment.

TikTok trend forecasters, fashion commentators, and style-focused media outlets can slap a well-wrapped core at the end of a hot topic name to communicate a new trend to their audience in a relevant and consumable way. But the problem with the basic lexicon is its digestibility is like an inverted Sour Patch Kid: first it’s sweet, then it’s sour.

Hearts gaining ground will soon be ruined as fast fashion brands horrifically mass produce the moment with stolen designs made from harmful materials under unethical working conditions. And once a core becomes too mainstream, people are looking to rebrand under a new one, perpetuating the toxic cycle that was responsible for one of this year’s most depressing headlines: Shein is the world’s most popular brand.

The fast fashion company, founded in Nanjing in 2008, has been crowned the most searched clothing brand on Google in 113 countries around the world. For context, Shein earned $10 billion in 2020, while rivals ASOS and Boohoo earned $4.4 billion and $2.4 billion in the same year. Today, the brand is valued at a startling US$100 billion according to The Wall Street Journalmaking it the largest digital fashion company in the world.





Just hours after winning the Google crown, Shein admitted breaches of working hours which has seen some employees work 75 hour weeks with only two or three days off per month and that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the company’s unethical practices. Quick reminder: Shein is the child poster for design theft, stealing primarily from independent and emerging designers. He allegedly failed to pay his employees fairly and, according to Audience eyesmany informal workshops [have] no emergency exits and [come] with bars on the windows which would have fatal consequences in the event of a fire. It works with a grossly unsustainable environmental modelin which it produces 700 to 1000 new styles every day, leaving behind 6.3 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent every year, almost all from its supply chain.

In an age when companies are fast touting their sustainability commitments, how exactly has Shein managed to proliferate to become the fast fashion mammoth that it is today? The most obvious answer is the company’s incredibly low prices (the average cost of items $7.90), which are a saving grace for many facing a cost of living crisis around the world. In this regard, capitalism is to blame. However, the sheer volume of products the brand releases daily is not an effort to clothe the needy; it’s just an absolutely ridiculous response to the ever-accelerating micro-trend cycle and it begs the question, why are we buying then many?

People love owning the latest IT item, and these days the elusive Gen-Z is largely defined by TikToks For You Page, which is churning out new trends around the clock. to easily define these popular but hyper-specific fashion moments. But to be clear: it’s more than okay to let a microtrend be just that. Naming it as a core turns clothing into a social media movement, and more often than not, the title is an over-complication for rather basic color choices or fabric selections. But with that hashtag comes the quick fashion revamp, and with just a few clicks, those items are in your cart.

To be fair, the flooded core isn’t entirely Gen Z’s fault. It resurfaced in 2013, along with normcore, a term coined by two millennials: brand consultants and K-Hole founder Greg Fong. and Emily Segal. The industry-changing moniker was used to refer to those who recognized the power of fitting in, rather than seeking originality or virality. To Fong and Segals wordsNormcore is moving away from a freshness that relies on difference to a post-authenticity freshness that opts for sameness.

Then came gorpcore, in 2017, thanks to New York magazine. The term, which is actually an outdoorsy acronym for trail mix (good old raisins and peanuts), tied a bow on granola outfits that included pieces from brands like Arc’teryx and Salomon. repellentby Harling Ross wasted no time introducing the next: menocore, or coastal chic grandma. But where fashion writers walked, the internet ran.

The cores are gone too away, and it’s time we let the weary suffix sleep. If you actually buy into every core, which fast fashion brands make very possible, chances are your wardrobe will closely resemble that of The White Lotus Portia, whose style vogues Sarah Spellings so eloquently described as clearly algorithmically informed. Each individual piece of the Portias closet speaks to a different core, and together the prints clash unapologetically, the accessories demand too much attention, and its overall look lacks identity. At his heart (pun intended entirely), style is a vehicle for self-expression. Where is the personality in an algorithmic prescription?





Back in 2021, Lee predicts the current mess with his very first viral TikTok video. The trend cycle will reach a point where it will implode on itself because there are so many different micro-trends and they are becoming more and more evident, she said. People will have no choice but to look into their personal style because it will simply be impossible to keep up.

Establishing an individual style takes dedicated effort, and for that, Lee offers this advice: Always have conviction. If you love this swan knit cardigan, you rock it. You didn’t buy it because it’s just a trend. It lasts longer in the cycle because you really liked it.

I don’t think there will ever be a single attitude or change that will stop the Shein machine. – Mandy Lee

Instagram Trends Report 2023 says more than half of Gen Zers plan to DIY their clothes next year, citing sustainability as a key issue for the generation, which could lead to an influx of individualism. Additionally, the social media giant reports that more than a quarter of Gen Z shoppers plan to sell their clothes in the new year, especially when items are out of budget. It’s promising, but sadly it won’t be enough to fight fast fashion. I don’t think there will ever be a single attitude or change that will stop the Shein machine, Lee said. I really don’t see how we’re going to get out of this.

So here I am, telling you to do exactly what I just spent the last 1,361 words preaching against: embrace another core. kind of. To enter nothingkernel, the complete stop of the base cycle. Nothingthe kernel is not your traditional kernel, nor really a kernel at all. It’s a social media-friendly call to action to ditch the core altogether.

Instead of cosplaying as the next TikToks hashtag, prioritize refining your personal fashion identity on a larger scale. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t partake in new trends yet, or that you shouldn’t turn to cores for clothing inspiration because, let’s be honest, a lot of them can be quite creative. It’s about writing your own style doctrine, not adopting the social media version. It’s about taking responsibility as a consumer in the vicious circle of today’s trends. It’s about fighting against the Shein machine. After a year where fashion was defined by gadgets, could nothingcore will be the one to finish them all in 2023? Only time will tell.